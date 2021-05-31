Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 09:42

My Wardrobe: Fashion designer and photographer Orla Lavelle shares her favourite looks

Orla Lavelle, fashion photographer and designer, from Goleen
My Wardrobe: Fashion designer and photographer Orla Lavelle shares her favourite looks

Fashion designer Orla Lavelle shares some of her favourite looks in WoW!

Sarah Horgan

Orla Lavelle, fashion photographer and designer, from Goleen

Outfit 1: Oversized white jacket; River Island; jeans, Brown Thomas; bodysuit, Zara; kitten heels, River Island

Orla Lavelle, Goleen wearing her River Island suit.
Orla Lavelle, Goleen wearing her River Island suit.

Favourite thing about this outfit: The skinny high rise jeans from Brown Thomas are so comfortable that they make a great bridge between the pandemic uniform of comfort and ease, with your favourite pair of the not so comfy pre-pandemic stiffer relative.

Last time I wore it: Out to dinner last summer.

Orla loves this outfit because it signifies energy, passion and love.
Orla loves this outfit because it signifies energy, passion and love.

Outfit 2: Red jumpsuit, ASOS; shoes, Ann Taylor USA

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love red. It signifies energy, passion and love, all symbolic meanings I claim to identify with.

Last time I wore it: I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear the jumpsuit, but really look forward to a time when I can pull it out of the closet and dance the night away.

Orla wearing a classic little black dress.
Orla wearing a classic little black dress.

Outfit 3: Little black dress dress, vintage, Prada; shoes, Christian Louboutin, mom’s vintage Chanel Bag

Favourite thing about this outfit: As per the New York Times, the little black dress is more than just a stylish piece to wear to a party, it’s an icon of fashion history, and a wardrobe essential for everyone from Audrey Hepburn to us. The LBD is a wardrobe piece that will outlive any fashion trend. I love the length, material and feel of this dress, and the belt in the midsection defines the structure of the simple design.

Last time I wore this: To a charity gala before lockdown.

Pictures: Eddie O’Hare

Read More

My Wardrobe: Ruby Morley of Bauhaus shares some of her favourite looks

More in this section

Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced
Baby Bleach Kitchen Danger Dr Michelle O'Driscoll: How we can keep our children safe at home...
Why I swapped life as architect to run bike rental and tour company Why I swapped life as architect to run bike rental and tour company
women on wednesdaymy wardrobefashion
Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY