My Wardrobe: Fashion designer and photographer Orla Lavelle shares her favourite looks

photographer and designer,
Oversized white jacket; River Island; jeans, Brown Thomas; bodysuit, Zara; kitten heels, River Island
The skinny high rise jeans from Brown Thomas are so comfortable that they make a great bridge between the pandemic uniform of comfort and ease, with your favourite pair of the not so comfy pre-pandemic stiffer relative.
Out to dinner last summer.
Red jumpsuit, ASOS; shoes, Ann Taylor USA
Favourite thing about this outfit: I love red. It signifies energy, passion and love, all symbolic meanings I claim to identify with.
I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear the jumpsuit, but really look forward to a time when I can pull it out of the closet and dance the night away.
Little black dress dress, vintage, Prada; shoes, Christian Louboutin, mom’s vintage Chanel Bag
As per the New York Times, the little black dress is more than just a stylish piece to wear to a party, it’s an icon of fashion history, and a wardrobe essential for everyone from Audrey Hepburn to us. The LBD is a wardrobe piece that will outlive any fashion trend. I love the length, material and feel of this dress, and the belt in the midsection defines the structure of the simple design.
To a charity gala before lockdown.
Eddie O’Hare