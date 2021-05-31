My Wardrobe: Fashion designer and photographer Orla Lavelle shares her favourite looks

Orla Lavelle, fashion photographer and designer, from Goleen

Outfit 1: Oversized white jacket; River Island; jeans, Brown Thomas; bodysuit, Zara; kitten heels, River Island

Orla Lavelle, Goleen wearing her River Island suit.

Favourite thing about this outfit: The skinny high rise jeans from Brown Thomas are so comfortable that they make a great bridge between the pandemic uniform of comfort and ease, with your favourite pair of the not so comfy pre-pandemic stiffer relative.

Last time I wore it: Out to dinner last summer.

Orla loves this outfit because it signifies energy, passion and love.

Outfit 2: Red jumpsuit, ASOS; shoes, Ann Taylor USA

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love red. It signifies energy, passion and love, all symbolic meanings I claim to identify with.

Last time I wore it: I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear the jumpsuit, but really look forward to a time when I can pull it out of the closet and dance the night away.

Orla wearing a classic little black dress.

Outfit 3: Little black dress dress, vintage, Prada; shoes, Christian Louboutin, mom’s vintage Chanel Bag

Favourite thing about this outfit: As per the New York Times, the little black dress is more than just a stylish piece to wear to a party, it’s an icon of fashion history, and a wardrobe essential for everyone from Audrey Hepburn to us. The LBD is a wardrobe piece that will outlive any fashion trend. I love the length, material and feel of this dress, and the belt in the midsection defines the structure of the simple design.

Last time I wore this: To a charity gala before lockdown.

Pictures: Eddie O’Hare