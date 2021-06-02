How to be a part of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon 2021

THE Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.

The AAI are considering a live event and a decision will be made on this during the summer as it will depend on Government and Sport Ireland advice/regulations as it emerges after Covid-19.

Pupils at Scoil Mhuire, Wellington Road, took part in the 2020 virtual mini marathon, for the Schools and Health Foundation in Sierra Leone.

AAI spokesman John Quigley said they are still ironing out the logistics: “We are planning for the best, but we will be led by the guidelines.”

The big push to mark the 40th anniversary of the marathon puts the focus firmly on the charities.

John said they estimate the event generates between one and two million euro for charities every year.

“This year, we are introducing a charity element on the website. People can contribute directly to a number of charities — we’ll be adding to this.

“Also, separately they can organise their own fund-raising page.

“The charities have lost out big time over the past year. The event is worth between 1 and 2 million a year to the charities.”

Due to Covid, he said charities have been left devastated in their fundraising efforts.

“We want people to get behind the charities and get out and do it for them.”

Kathleen Kelleher, from Aghabullogue, aged 86, who took part in The Echo Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon last year.

Looking ahead to this year’s event, Editor of The Echo, Maurice Gubbins said: “This is the 40th year of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon and that anniversary is certainly one to be celebrated.

“With up to 7,000 women participating every year, many of them sponsored, that represents a massive contribution to Cork charities by the women of our city and county, as well as a whole lot of health-giving exercise, fitness, social contact and fun.

“For many of us, the Mini Marathon is a highlight of our year. We enjoy the banter and excitement as the thousands of runners and walkers line up at the start. The craic is always mighty in Kennedy Park as the competitors finish the course, with participants milling round and chatting with family and friends, with the great music, and almost always with the beautiful sunshine.

“Sadly, this year, like last year, we can’t have that big day out. But we can still do a lot in our own places, for our own fitness and health, and most especially for the hundreds of great causes the women of Cork assist through this event every year.

“Forty years is a great achievement. We look forward to the next forty. Thanks to everyone who helps to make it happen.”

Also participating last year were Joan and Katie O’Brien, from Clogheen, with their family, doing the mini marathon in aid of COPE.

HOW TO TAKE PART

Registration this year is as follows;

a) Early Bird, €10 = includes a race number and medal

b) After Early Bird Closes = €15

There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.

You can register for the event at the new site:

www.echolive.ie/minimarathon

Also keep an eye on social media @theechominimarathon

SHARE YOUR MEMORIES WITH US

Did you take part in the mini marathon in 1982? Or have you taken part in the event for a number of years? Do you have any special stories or memories to share with us? We want to hear from you. We will be sharing them in WoW! over the coming weeks, Email us at elaine.duggan@theecho.ie