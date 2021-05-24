Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:38

My Wardrobe: Natasha Crowley shows us the outfits she adores

Stylist Natasha Crowley who lives in Bandon shares some of her favourite outfits with us in our My Wardrobe feature
My Wardrobe: Natasha Crowley shows us the outfits she adores

Stylist Natasha Crowley.

Sarah Horgan

Outfit 1: Vintage dress, Kitsch 2 The Core, Vintage; shoes, Topshop

Natasha Crowley in her vintage dress from Kitsch2thecore.
Natasha Crowley in her vintage dress from Kitsch2thecore.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I absolutely adore a vintage print. The colour is always so vibrant so when I saw this on Cork vintage seller Janes Instagram @kitsch2thecore I had to have it. The silhouette is also so easy to wear and has an effortless feel to it so I knew it would fit in well with my wardrobe.

Last time I wore it: I actually haven’t worn this dress yet. 

It was a new for me but pre-loved purchase during lockdown but it’s the first thing I’ll be wearing once we can go out for a meal again.

Natasha wearing her vintage suit from Venus Daze Vintage.
Natasha wearing her vintage suit from Venus Daze Vintage.

Outfit 2: Pink vintage suit from, Venus Daze Vintage, Shoes; Asos

Favourite thing about this outfit: This is probably my favourite outfit in my whole wardrobe. The shape and colour are dramatic and give a seventies glam feel but the fabric is so soft and stretchy, making it super comfy to wear.

Last time I wore it: I’ve worn this countless times but the last time was for a virtual Roisin Murphy gig, pretending I was on a night out in the comfort of my own home.

Natasha Crowley in her blazer from SIlk Peaches.
Natasha Crowley in her blazer from SIlk Peaches.

Outfit 3: Jacket, Silk Peaches boutique; jumpsuit, Monki; Loafers, Gucci

Favourite thing about this outfit: This outfit contains all the sartorial combinations I love. Pink, leopard print, a jumpsuit and a pair of cool flats. 

It’s definitely something I wear an awful lot in some way or another. 

I bought the blazer in Silk Peaches and have gotten so much wear out of it, it just goes with so much.

Last time I wore it: I wear this outfit all the time and wore it last week to work. It’s one of my go-to outfits that looks smart but is so easy to wear.

Read More

My Wardrobe: Ruby Morley of Bauhaus shares some of her favourite looks

More in this section

Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced Cork Businesswoman of the Year finalists announced
West Cork woman shares lessons from lockdown in special online journal West Cork woman shares lessons from lockdown in special online journal
Sleeping in the clouds Struggling to sleep... Dr Michelle O'Driscoll shares some tips
my wardrobewomen on wednesday
Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

Julie Helen: Courage and calm in the face of controversial views on disability

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY