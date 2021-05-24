My Wardrobe: Natasha Crowley shows us the outfits she adores

Outfit 1: Vintage dress, Kitsch 2 The Core, Vintage; shoes, Topshop

Natasha Crowley in her vintage dress from Kitsch2thecore.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I absolutely adore a vintage print. The colour is always so vibrant so when I saw this on Cork vintage seller Janes Instagram @kitsch2thecore I had to have it. The silhouette is also so easy to wear and has an effortless feel to it so I knew it would fit in well with my wardrobe.

Last time I wore it: I actually haven’t worn this dress yet.

It was a new for me but pre-loved purchase during lockdown but it’s the first thing I’ll be wearing once we can go out for a meal again.

Natasha wearing her vintage suit from Venus Daze Vintage.

Outfit 2: Pink vintage suit from, Venus Daze Vintage, Shoes; Asos

Favourite thing about this outfit: This is probably my favourite outfit in my whole wardrobe. The shape and colour are dramatic and give a seventies glam feel but the fabric is so soft and stretchy, making it super comfy to wear.

Last time I wore it: I’ve worn this countless times but the last time was for a virtual Roisin Murphy gig, pretending I was on a night out in the comfort of my own home.

Natasha Crowley in her blazer from SIlk Peaches.

Outfit 3: Jacket, Silk Peaches boutique; jumpsuit, Monki; Loafers, Gucci

Favourite thing about this outfit: This outfit contains all the sartorial combinations I love. Pink, leopard print, a jumpsuit and a pair of cool flats.

It’s definitely something I wear an awful lot in some way or another.

I bought the blazer in Silk Peaches and have gotten so much wear out of it, it just goes with so much.

Last time I wore it: I wear this outfit all the time and wore it last week to work. It’s one of my go-to outfits that looks smart but is so easy to wear.