My Wardrobe: Ruby Morley of Bauhaus shares some of her favourite looks

Outfit 1: Kimono and t-shirt, Bauhaus; jeans, TK Maxx; shoes, bought in Madrid

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this outfit because I find the kimono very versatile. It can be used to dress something up for an occasion or dressed down with jeans. The t-shirt will definitely be getting an outing when the pubs reopen.

Ruby Morley wearing her Kimono from Bauhaus.

Last time I wore it: I have this outfit ready for my first day back at work!

Ruby wearing a dress by designer Mayomasuka.

Outfit 2: Dress, by a friend of mine and local designer Mayomasuka; jeans, TK Maxx; shoes, vintage.

Favourite thing about this outfit: My favourite thing about this outfit is the dress by Mayomasuka. I love that it’s a one-off piece and that she makes her pieces from upcycled vintage clothes bring new life into old pieces.

Last time I wore it : The last time I wore this outfit was Christmas time

Ruby Morley with her fun playsuit from Miss Daisy Blue. Pic: Larry Cummins

Outfit 3: Playsuit, Miss Daisy Blue; shoes, Luca shoes

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love this piece as it’s really fun to wear and the perfect festival outfit. If you are looking for beautiful and quirky vintage gems Miss Daisy Blue is the spot to go to.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this was for the shop’s second birthday where the theme was Tiaras and tequila.