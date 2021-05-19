Why I am mourning the end of lockdown...

WHAT? I hear you cry. Are you mad?

Why would anyone be mourning the end of lockdown?

After a year of staring out the window and pining for shops and pubs and concerts and crowds, the end is finally in sight.

Soon, many will join a queue to browse the new offerings in Penneys and sit in restaurants and raise a glass in a toast to themselves and the joys of crowded rooms.

However, some won’t, and I’m one of them. Even the thought of standing in line behind others or sitting in a line of traffic makes me feel ill.

The idea of going back to my past behaviour of running and racing, and wondering what to wear at any given occasion, would be akin to day in the dentist’s chair for me now.

I found my peace over the last year. I found my inner joy. I’ve discovered that my own company is my favourite company and sitting quietly while reading an enthralling book or deep in my own thoughts is more preferable than a night on the town.

There are many that understand what I’m alluding too, but are afraid to say anything as they witness most others seeing the end of lockdown as the end of a prison sentence.

Some of us discovered we loved to bake.

Over the last year, some have re-discovered their love of baking and cooking. Some have indulged an old hobby of painting or drawing. Some have found that a walk with a child and talking about flowers and nature gives them more satisfaction and inner joy than any day out at a theme park.

You need only look at your social media feed to see how many have taken up photography and how brilliant they are at it.

We have witnessed nature take a deep breath.

To listen to the beautiful morning chorus of the birds requires no Ticketmaster dramas or expensive bookings fees, no long train journeys to Dublin or Cork or flight to London or parking stresses, all that is required of you is an early attendance and your own silence.

Meditation was something that we partook in to help us through our busy day to day lives, we had to set time aside for it, and find a quiet place to practise it, which sometimes became too much of a difficulty to even try, whereas now meditation and mindfulness is being practiced several times throughout the day without even being aware of it.

Lockdown forced us to get back in touch with nature. Picture: Stock

Yes, home schooling has been difficult, but there isn’t one of us that hasn’t learned something about their precious children we wouldn’t have learned otherwise.

There are many that have never had better control of their finances as it has been brought home to them just how much they spend on ‘food on the go’ and needless piles of clothes for them and their families that they were well able to do without.

The end of lockdown is indeed a wonderful thing, but for some, they will mourn it, and well entitled to do so they are, for they saw a glimpse of a better life that for most will soon be consigned to history.