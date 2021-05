Outfit 1: Leopard print jumpsuit jumpsuit, New Look; shoes, New Look.

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s so comfortable and can be taken from day to night with just a pair of shoes.

Caroline Bell at Norwood Villas in Cobh

Last time I wore it: A friend’s garden party pre Covid-19 restrictions.

Caroline wearing a black dress, a staple piece for her work wardrobe.

Outfit 2, above: Black dress, Penneys; boots, ASOS.

Favourite thing about this outfit: It’s a classic staple wardrobe piece.

Last time I wore it: For work before lockdown.

Caroline Bell in her dress from ASOS, which she wore on her 40th. at Norwood Villas in Cobh

Outfit 3: Multi-coloured dress, ASOS; shoes, Boohoo

Favourite thing about this outfit: It reminds me of a fantastic night with family and friends.

Last time I wore it: For my 40th birthday.