My Wardrobe: Model Pat Mulcahy shares some of her favourite looks

Outfit one, left: Dress, Marella from Colette Latchford Boutique Galway; slingback heels by LODI from Murphy’s Shoes Bantry; earrings, Azure Jewellery Cork.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I am a huge fan of the classic midi-length dress and this vintage style ticks all the boxes. The quality and cut is exquisite. The cream chiffon sleeves with fabric cuffs and beautiful collar along with the must-have pockets and generous skirt makes it my perfect occasion dress.

Pat loves this outfit because she can dress it up or down.

I can also dress it down with trainers and a denim jacket making it more sustainable.

The leather sling back heels with embellished strap are so soft and easy to wear and whilst they are dressy, I also get great wear from them with my denims and black jacket.

Last time I wore it: This was a recent sale purchase and I am looking forward to wearing it when Covid restrictions are eased.

Pat loves this jacket as you can mix and match it.

Outfit two, above: Jacket, Karen Millen, bought eight years ago; shirt, Dunnes Stores; skinny Jeans, Penneys; shoes, Marks & Spencer; leather shoulder bag, bought in Italy; skinny tie, Dunnes Stores, bought 10 years ago.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This is my go-to everyday classic outfit. It is smart casual with some great sustainable pieces. For me, a black/navy jacket, white shirt and denims are the perfect wardrobe staples. They will always be timeless and perfect for mixing and matching.

Last time I wore it: Supermarket shopping last Friday

This dress is from Jenny's Boutique in County Meath.

Outfit three above: Dress, Exquise from Jenny’s Boutique Co Meath;YSL handbag, Brown Thomas; boots, Dunnes Stores

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love the comfort and style of this dress. The neutral tones and understated print makes it so easy to go from day to night just by swapping flats for heels and accessories.

The YSL bag is one of my treasures and a long-awaited gift. I opted for the brown suede for its soft leather and warm colour.

Last time I wore it: On Ireland AM for a fashion slot.