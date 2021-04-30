FROM her earliest appearances on our TV screens, Emma Ledden’s communication skills have shone. As teenage Pop Girl on RTÉ’s The Den, she worked alongside Ray Darcy, and Dustin the Turkey, delivering the latest news and gossip from the world of pop music.

Cork-born Emma’s career soared as she progressed onto presenting for MTV Europe, before taking over from Zoe Ball on the BBC1 hit Saturday show, Live & Kicking.

These days, Emma shares the communication and presentation expertise she has gained throughout her successful career in television presenting.

As a Senior Learning and Development Partner with global tech company LinkedIn, she designs and runs training on a wide range of professional skills.

Also an accomplished author, Emma combines a passion for writing with her professional experience and has two best-selling publications, The Presentation Book and The Communication Book, under her belt.

All The Rainbow Colours.

This year, Emma has launched a series of children’s books, enabling her to communicate with her youngest audience to date.

With all the successes and highlights of her career, Emma describes herself first and foremost as a proud Mammy of two boys. Following the birth of her sons, Joshua, aged four, and Noah, aged two, the leading international Learning Specialist found herself immersed in the world of children’s books and the venture into children’s literature happened organically.

Emma is now creating books for younger children that are colourful, witty, engaging and a pleasure for the reader and the listener alike.

Her latest release, All The Rainbows Colours, is a celebration of diversity and inclusion. Emma says she wrote it in the hope that her boys will grow up in a more accepting world. The core message being communicated by the author is simple: “It’s about treating yourself, and others, with kindness.”

Dedicated to Joshua and Noah, All The Rainbows Colours comes with the inscription: In a world where you can be anything — be kind. Central themes of inclusion and belonging are gently delivered in lyrical text and make a perfect conversation starter for parents and teachers to explore topics of difference and tolerance with younger children. Beautifully illustrated by Lola Svetlova, All the Rainbows Colours subtly explores a wide range of differences that children may see in others, or themselves, while also emphasising what makes each and every child the same.

Emma was moved to write a book about inclusion, for very young children, when her older son, Joshua, began pre-school. She was surprised to see that, even at this young age, children can form cliques that exclude others or engage in name-calling.

“I was really shocked to see these things happening. I had no idea I would have to tackle this so early on. These are not behaviours that I want my children to experience, or to exhibit. I believe my job as a parent is to teach my sons kindness, compassion and confidence.’’

Emma hopes that her latest book will help children to understand and celebrate differences at an age where they start to notice them.

My Mammy Knows Everything by Emma Ledden.

This current release from Emma comes eagerly awaited after the success of her first children’s book, My Mammy Knows Everything, a heart-warming tribute to the bond between mother and child. Written in rhyme, this book looks at mothers, through the wonder of a young child’s eyes, and notes their seemingly unending ability to just make everything better. Vibrant illustrations, by Asya Kaznacheeva, dance off each page to delight young readers and, complete with space for a dedication to the child’s own Mammy, this book makes an ideal gift and keepsake for Mom too.

As a child herself, Emma lived in Blackrock, Cork, before her family moved to Dublin. She currently lives with husband, Michael, in Castleknock but is still a frequent visitor down south: “Cork is a gorgeous city. One of my closest friends is from there so I go back regularly. It will be top of my list when I can travel in Ireland again.”

The busy mum, who loves spending time with her family and writing, has more books for younger readers in the pipeline. My Daddy Is My Hero, a partner book for My Mammy Knows Everything, is due out in September and will be followed by a book on confidence building and finding your own voice called The Cockerel Who Couldn’t Crow. Emma also continues to help adults find their voice and is planning to write a book on mindful communication next year.

Trying to balance a busy work life with two young children is never easy. When asked how she does it, Emma laughs: “I don’t! The mom-guilt is alive and well.

“I have great support from my mum and mum-in-law, although with Covid we haven’t been able to see them. Most days I wing it and do my best, never quite feeling that I manage to do any of it right. Some days I win, some days I learn, but I keep trying for myself and my boys.”

Emma’s books are available to purchase from emmaledden.com and Amazon.com.