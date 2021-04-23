My Wardrobe: Brenda Dennehy shares some of her favourite looks

Brenda Dennehy wearing a dress by Zara. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Outfit 1: Dress, Zara. Boots; Mango

Favourite thing about this outfit: Once I saw this dress on Glenda Gilson, I was ‘influenced’ straight away to purchase it. I love florals, but there is something special about this dress and the fit is great. As for the boots, while they look high — they are so comfortable and I can easily wear them for 12 hours a day and my feet never hurt. Zara and Mango are two of my favourite stores!

Last time I wore it: I wore this outfit to work on Good Friday, I like to dress up ahead of a long weekend to get me in the mood.

Brenda wearing a jumper from Zara, shorts by Zara and Nike shoes.

Outfit 2, above: Jumper; Zara. Shorts, Zara. Shoes; Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: I had seen so many people online emulating Princess Diana’s 90s look of the oversized jumper and bicycle shorts recently so I had to jump on the bandwagon. I have always loved an oversized jumper, and an oversized jumper with a slogan — winner! I love to wear the Nike Air Force 1s with a skirt or shorts as the slight platform on them tends to make my legs look longer and give me a little bit more height.

Last time I wore it: On St Patrick’s Day as we were blessed with great weather!

Brenda wearing trousers and a top also from Zara.

Outfit 3, above: Trousers, Zara. Top; Zara. Shoes; Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how a high waisted pair of trousers can instantly make me feel good about myself and I always try to match them with a cute little basic top. I am not a fan of mid-rise, or low rise — a high waisted pair of jeans or trousers is a must for any woman! Again, I love how the Nike Air Force 1s give me that extra bit of height.

Last time I wore it: For my birthday in April.