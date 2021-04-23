Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 13:24

My Wardrobe: Brenda Dennehy shares some of her favourite looks

Ballincollig-based Brenda Dennehy, who works with Red FM, shares some of her favourite looks with us as part of our weekly My Wardrobe series in WoW!
Brenda Dennehy at Ballincollig Regional Park, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Brenda Dennehy wearing a dress by Zara. Pictures: Dan Linehan
Outfit 1: Dress, Zara. Boots; Mango

Favourite thing about this outfit: Once I saw this dress on Glenda Gilson, I was ‘influenced’ straight away to purchase it. I love florals, but there is something special about this dress and the fit is great. As for the boots, while they look high — they are so comfortable and I can easily wear them for 12 hours a day and my feet never hurt. Zara and Mango are two of my favourite stores!

Last time I wore it: I wore this outfit to work on Good Friday, I like to dress up ahead of a long weekend to get me in the mood.

Brenda wearing a jumper from Zara, shorts by Zara and Nike shoes.
Outfit 2, above: Jumper; Zara. Shorts, Zara. Shoes; Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: I had seen so many people online emulating Princess Diana’s 90s look of the oversized jumper and bicycle shorts recently so I had to jump on the bandwagon. I have always loved an oversized jumper, and an oversized jumper with a slogan — winner! I love to wear the Nike Air Force 1s with a skirt or shorts as the slight platform on them tends to make my legs look longer and give me a little bit more height.

Last time I wore it: On St Patrick’s Day as we were blessed with great weather!

Brenda wearing trousers and a top also from Zara.
Outfit 3, above: Trousers, Zara. Top; Zara. Shoes; Nike

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how a high waisted pair of trousers can instantly make me feel good about myself and I always try to match them with a cute little basic top. I am not a fan of mid-rise, or low rise — a high waisted pair of jeans or trousers is a must for any woman! Again, I love how the Nike Air Force 1s give me that extra bit of height.

Last time I wore it: For my birthday in April.

