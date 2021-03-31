Great things to do with the kids in Easter holidays

THE Easter holidays are undoubtedly a challenge when it comes to keeping the kids entertained because it is beginning to feel to me like they have been home under my feet requiring feeding and entertaining for the last year solid!

We are all overly familiar with what’s inside our 5km, but the fact of the matter is we still have to keep our distance from others so we can ensure that the children stay in school until summer.

I know it’s not easy, we are running out of energy and enthusiasm, but thankfully there are lots of online activities planned by creative people all over the country, so here are some ideas for you that are hopefully new and it will give you something to get the kids eggcited about (sorry, I couldn’t resist!!).

Starcamp is a Cork-based venture and they do the most amazing online camps for kids. They ran one a few months back and my ladies all loved it, great variety and nice to see some new faces on the TV. The Easter Camp is €25 and runs for three days — they focus on performance, so dancing, acting and singing, but there is also magic, science, jokes and mindfulness so a great variety.

Participants will also receive a 24-page printable booklet which will provide lots of entertainment over the Easter break along with all the recipes, science experiments and other cool stuff included in the camp. Videos will be available to watch from March 29 until April 11!

Laya Healthcares Super Troopers are bringing back their Easter Treasure Hunt again this year, with Johnny Sexton leading the charge again. We did this last year and it was really good fun. You are emailed the clues in advance so parents have a chance to set it up, then the hunt goes live on their social media pages on Easter Sunday morning.

Last year it involved kids doing things like jumping jacks to earn the clue so it was a lovely, high energy hunt. It is free to take part in, you just need to register in advance so you can get the clues on time.

Siamsa Tíre is hosting three online craft workshops over the Easter holidays for kids to enjoy with artist Caoimhe Dunn. In the workshops, online attendees will use paper, tissue paper, tape, PVA glue, scissors, egg cartons, newspapers, and any material you would find at home to make some festive creations!

One family ticket covers all three workshops and costs €15. Once it is purchased, it will be available to use from 10am on Monday, March 29 right up to 5pm on Saturday, April 10.

I love baking with the girls and there are lots of online classes available for the Easter break. The Cool Food School in Dublin is running a lot of classes online with lots of different classes cooking things from meatloaf to muffins, so a lovely variety. Tickets vary from €15 to €20 per class. Galway-based nutritionist and chef Fiona McEnroy runs healthy cooking classes for children twice weekly at 4.30pm on a Tuesday and a Thursday via Zoom so that is one worth checking out too.

Now for something a little different. The Irish Immigration Museum is hosting the EPIC Explorers Imagination Camp via Zoom, this camp is suitable for ages 6-12 years old, but designed so that the whole family can take part! Join EPIC live from 10.30-11.30 each day, then spend the day enjoying the activities you have learned.

Designed to get kids engaging with their environment afresh, they will explore the Antarctic with Ernest Shackleton, journey through space with Neil Armstrong, and follow Nellie Bly as she travels around the world in 72 days. Tickets start from €9 for a 1 Day Pass, to €20 for the full 3 Day Pass.

Junior Einstein’s Science Club is running a series of hour-long Easter Eggsperiment Science Club Sessions looking at the science of eggs.

The classes are €8 running over the Easter weekend and are demos as opposed to interactive Zoom classes lasting an hour. Suitable for children from 5 years and up.

If your children are bursting with energy, why not channel it into something imaginative? Creative Connections is running a weeklong Easter camp covering topics such as Drama, Creative Writing, Speech and Drama, Film Making, Arts and Crafts and Quizzes. The camp is €90 per child with two different sessions daily, three hours in the morning for 7-12 year olds and 12-16 year olds from 2-5pm.

The Academy of Code is running three-day coding camps for 8 to 18 year olds and the camps are suitable for beginners to intermediate coders.

Coding is a wonderful skill for children to get to grips with, especially if they are interested in video games and being creative.

And last but not least, Cre Pottery Studio in Skibbereen has an Easter camp kit for €50 that contains five packages with each package containing at least three arts and crafts projects. There are no zoom classes or demos associated with this one but it is a nice idea if you want to move at your own pace throughout the Easter break.