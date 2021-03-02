Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 09:06

My Wardrobe: Ellen Martin shares some of her favourite looks

In our weekly WoW! column we are given a glimpse of some of Cork's most stylish women's favourite outfits
Ellen Martin, Killeagh, owner of Fab Fillies

Outfit 1: Mint green oversized top, Fab Fillies; black Spanx leggings, gift from Brown Thomas; trainers, Asos

Favourite thing about this outfit: My style is very relaxed as I crave comfort and this outfit fits the bill while still being season-appropriate with a splash of mint for springtime.

Last time I wore it: I wore this while doing the shopping for my parents last week. That’s the major social outing at the moment and I am getting to quite like it.

Outfit 2 above: Dress, bought from a boutique in Kenmare; boots, Bronte Footwear, Carrigaline; Jewellery, Fab Fillies online

Favourite thing about this outfit: This dress is vibrant, super-comfortable and has pockets which I love. I always keep an eye out for these dresses as they stretch, don’t crease and come in the most fab colours!

Last time I wore it: Christmas Day, 2020

Outfit 3 above: Grey trousers, Fab Fillies; sequin top, Fab Fillies; cardigan, Fab Fillies; boots, Vaughan Shoes, Jewellery, Fab Fillies, grey bobble hat, Fab Fillies; best accessory of all, Leo my five-year-old rescue dog.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I think you can tell by now that comfort is the key for me so the stretch in these trousers is amazing and the sequin detail in the top gives it a little quirky feel which I love. I just got these gorgeous oversize cardigans into stock last week and I just adore the pretty pink colour... it would brighten up any day.

Last time I wore it: I had the dentist earlier this week so I wore this to try to keep my spirits up —another huge outing in the current times.

