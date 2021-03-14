Cork people and beyond wish their mums a Happy Mother's Day with special messages

"No-one does brown bread, scones or roasties like her! Great chats and clinking of prosecco... We miss you, see you soon."

That was just one of one the lovely messages sent into us for Mother's Day. The recurrent theme running through everyone's words was that their mums are simply amazing!

Many are missing their mothers due to Covid restrictions and are longing to see them again.

Those who still get to see and spend time with their mum, during the current lockdown, appreciate her all the more, given what we've all gone through these past 12 months.

A very Happy Mother's Day to all our readers...