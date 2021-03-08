Dr Michelle O'Driscoll: A time to celebrate all the women in our lives

I started this column for WoW almost a year ago, and it’s been an incredible honour to write about all things health and wellbeing for women and their families. Little did I know that the first article on burnout would be printed a couple of days before the country went into lockdown for the first time!
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company. Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through her company InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally. See www.intuition.ie and @intuitionhealthandwellness