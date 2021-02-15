New TV series shares highs and lows of  parenthood

Mother of four, Becky Loftus Dore tells the inspiring story of how she became a surrogate mother. Becky highlights her journey of surrogacy that enabled her lifelong friends to become parents. Becky recounts the journey from the moment of insemination to the moment the baby was born and how she was overcome feelings of emotion and love when she saw her friends holding their new-born baby.
While Nicola Fallon who suffered from severe post-natal depression shares her powerful story. Following the birth of her son Louis, Nicolas experience symptoms of post-natal depression, however the symptoms were not recognised, and her mental health deteriorated. This resulted in Nicola being hospitalised for six months in specialist psychiatric hospitals in Galway and Dublin. Nicola was unable to see her baby for three of the six months, having been considered a danger to herself and her baby. Nicola tells her story to help other new mums recognise the early onset symptoms of Post-natal depression. Post-natal depression can affect up to 18,000 mothers annually in Ireland.