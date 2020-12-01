Recipe: Could this be the best Christmas pudding ever?

VEGAN CHRISTMAS PUDDING
The most successful vegan desserts are the ones where you can’t tell the difference from non-vegan.
This luxurious pudding is my favourite pudding recipe, adjusted slightly to suit all diets. It’s delicious and fruity and light. I baked in a Bain Marie in the oven and used foil individual pudding moulds and covered them with tinfoil — a small loaf tin will work equally well. Just ensure it is sealed well with foil, and perhaps line with cling film.
- Soak the sultanas, raisins, grated apple, carrot, and cherries with the brandy, rum, fruit juices and fruit zest overnight.
- When ready to finish preheat the oven to 150 C Sift together the flour and spices.
- Roughly chop the dates.
- Put the dates, ginger and the dairy-free margarine and sugar into a food processor and whizz until smooth-ish, add the flax egg and whizz again, then scrape into a large mixing bowl Add in the soaked fruit, breadcrumbs, sifted flour.
- Stir everything together, then spoon into your lightly oiled pudding basin.
- Cover tightly with more heavy duty tin foil ensuring a good seal.
- Place into a large deep roasting tin, then fill the pan with enough boiling water from the kettle to come halfway up the sides of the moulds.
- Place in the oven and cook for 1 ½ to 2 hours.
- Do check the water level after about 40 min and top up if necessary.
- Carefully check one after 1 ½ hrs and if cooked through remove all the moulds from the tray and leave to cool.
- Serve the pudding hot – they are easy to reheat by just de moulding and giving 50 to 60 seconds in the microwave.
- Serve with vegan vanilla custard.
- Whisk all the ingredients together.
- Pour whisked liquid into a heavy based pot and heat for 5-10 minutes on high to medium heat until the starch reacts with the heat and starts to thicken.
- Stir constantly so that it doesn’t burn (happens easily). This custard is delicious either hot or cold.