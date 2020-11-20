My Wardrobe: Liz Desmond

Liz Desmond wearing her top and sequinned skirt.

Outfit 1: Top and sequinned skirt, River Island; top, designed by UK designer Kirsty Doyle; shoes, New Look

Favourite thing about this outfit:

I love the top because it’s very Dynasty. My nana and I used to watch that programme all that time. It was like our religion!

Last time I wore it:

This is my first time wearing this outfit so I’m really glad to have the excuse!

Liz Desmond wearing her silk green top from Vanilla Boutique in Fermoy.

Outfit 2: Silk green top and black skirt top, Vanilla Boutique in Fermoy; skirt, Dunnes Stores; boots, Vanilla Boutique

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love wearing anything from Vanilla Boutique because they have such beautiful and original one-off pieces.

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was for an editorial shoot before lockdown.

Liz Desmond in Crosshaven, showcasing her three favourite outfits.

Outfit 3: Black top and trousers top, River Island; trousers, River Island; shoes, Penneys; mask, Topshop

Favourite things about this outfit:

My favourite thing about this outfit is that it has pockets and feathers — two of my favourite things!

Last time I wore it:

The last time I wore it was last Christmas. It was a really difficult time as my grandad Larry had died unexpectedly. I still got dressed up even though I was devastated. I always turn to clothes to make myself feel better.

Pictures: Eddie O'Hare.