Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Are you confused by all the wine pairing techniques? If so, Barefoot Wine is here to help you decide what food goes best with wine. Match citrus to citrus, sweet to sweet or take the edge off and pair sweet wine with spicy dishes. It’s ultimately down to your taste buds, but if you do want to add some flair to your barbecues and picnics, follow Barefoot’s ultimate guide to matching food with some of their favourite wines this summer.

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

Light-bodied and floral, Pinot Grigio is crisp citrusy white wine. You’ll be able to taste the tart green apple, fruity citrus and peachy undertones. Fish and white meats are great food pairings for Pinot Grigio. Enjoy with poultry, spicy pasta, cheese pizza and green veg.

Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc

This popular dry white wine is full of summer notes with fruity honeydew, melon, nectarine and peach. Hints of zesty lime balance the juicy pear. Fresh flavours like green vegetables, crisp apples, citrus fruits as well as potatoes, pasta and even chips all go well with Sauvignon Blanc. Enjoy a chilled glass with smoked fish like salmon, salty oysters and feta or goat’s cheese salad.

Barefoot Merlot

This popular classic is rich in cherry, boysenberry and plum aromas. You’ll find Merlot to be typically mild. Enjoy the warm chocolatey, mocha finish with a smoky vanilla-oak after-tone. A medium-bodied Merlot is the most versatile out of the reds and can be paired nicely with all red, smoked and cured meats. Merlot can also complement swordfish, grilled tuna and all poultry.

Barefoot White Zinfandel

Fruity White Zinfandel has delicious peach, pears, strawberries, pineapple notes, perfect for drinking over ice. Enjoy a glass with spicy tandoori Indian and Asian food, along with salty bacon, grapes, mild cheese and cured meat. Most seafood and shellfish can also be paired with the sweetness of White Zinfandel.

Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay

Chardonnays have rich flavours and are easy to enjoy, but Barefoot’s Buttery Chardonnay takes it to the next level. This Buttery Chardonnay is creamy and smooth with delectable notes of vanilla, honeyed peach, and baked apple. It’s the perfect addition to meals which include soft and hard cheese, chicken, pork, salmon, shellfish and potatoes.

Please enjoy Barefoot Wine responsibly.