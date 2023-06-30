The right of internees to vote, Donoughmore explosion and hunger strikes

Right to Vote for Internees

Deputy Registrar David Neligan delivered an important judgement at the Courthouse last night on the right of internees to vote. The finding affects the status of several hundred votes. Mr. Neligan said he will hear cases on Saturday between 3 pm and 7 pm, and on Monday evening concerning local and national voting rights. Any claimant whose case is not represented at those sessions will have to abide by the consequences.

ECHOES OF OUR PAST Echo features An ad that appeared in The Evening Echo on June 30, 1923

Cork Corporation Meeting

Councillor Barry Egan presided at Cork Corporation’s meeting at the Courthouse yesterday. Also present were Councillors Scott, Kelleher, O’Riordan and Gamble. A total of 177 paying orders totalling to £21,037 were passed for payment of the week’s wages and accounts. Sir John Scott urged the necessity for economy in expenditure and prompt collection of rates. Sir John also proposed steps be taken for reburnishing the memorial tablets at the School of Art. to Richard Dowden (1794-1861) and John Francis Maguire (1815-1872) two former distinguished citizens of Cork.

Donoughmore Explosion

A terrible occurrence took place at Donoughmore on Thursday evening when Thomas Dinan, a farmer, and his sons were at work in their farmyard. They were making up a turf fire when a loud explosion occurred. Other family members rushed to the scene and found the father’s body terribly mangled. He was quite dead. His son, Jeremiah, was very badly injured, and a younger son was also hurt. The affair has cast a gloom over the district where the family is held in the highest esteem. A bomb, or a can containing explosives, is thought to have caused the accident. How it came to be in the yard is a mystery for no member of the family was concerned in the recent troubles, which were, however, rather acute in the locality.

Release of Miss Comerford

Marie Comerford was released on Thursday morning from Kilmainham Prison and removed to a nursing home. Her mother said that she found her daughter very weak and fragile looking after her ordeal. Miss Comerford informed her mother that there are at present 57 young women on hunger strike demanding the release of one of their number, Cissie O’Doherty, who is seriously ill. (Marie Comerford was aged 30 at this time and died in 1982).

Wedding at Mallow

A very pretty wedding ceremony took place at St. Mary’s Church, Mallow on Wednesday last. The contracting parties were Matthew O’Connor of Naas and Hanna Adelaide Barry of Mallow. The bride was given away by her uncle, Joseph Woodward, Cork, and looked charming in a gown of white crepe with angled sleeves and panels of pleated georgette. She wore a beautiful Limerick lace veil with orange blossoms and carried a sheaf of lanissi lilies. The bridesmaids wore mauve georgette over silver lace and headdresses with a fall of silver tissue. Their bouquets consisted of pink and mauve sweet pea and asparagus fern. The church was beautifully decorated and Miss Coleman presided at the organ, playing the Wedding March as the party left the church. The honeymoon will be spent at the South of France and by the Italian Lakes.

Commercial Announcements

Cardigans, jumpers, golf and sports coats, ladies’ knitted coats and skirts in all colours and of the best super wool fingering. Any article will be made to order and fitted by an expert at our hosiery factory. D. Lucey & Co., 143 Barrack Street, Cork.

A large number of boards in hazel, pine, black walnut, oak and mahogany in all thicknesses and widths for sale. Also, 8 feet and 3 feet 6 inch sets of marble slabs. Hardware and all kinds of mouldings. A. Dubov & Son, 8 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

High class glove manufacturing from the finest selected Irish kid skins and Irish Trade Mark stamped. Also, Irish made bead cases, bags, purses etc. Handbags repaired and relined. Repair and cleaning of gloves, a speciality. Visit our stand at the Cork Summer Show. J. Francis, Glove Manufacturer, 26 Blarney Street, Cork.

Cork Anglers Association

The Cork Anglers Association held a competition last Sunday at Macroom for the Haughton Cup. It was won by George O’Connell. The handicap competition was won by John Long, with Harry Nunan second and Thomas Keane third. John Long also secured the prize for the largest trout caught. A large number of competitors travelled from the city by the 10.30 am train.

Fixtures for Sunday

The big match tomorrow is the Munster Hurling Final in Thurles and an attendance of great dimensions is a certainty. The absence of a rail service from Cork city will be keenly felt but a train will run from Mallow North at 10.30 am. Several motor cars have been engaged by Cork enthusiasts to run the whole way, that being as cheap as to park at Mallow and use the train from there. Local Fixtures will provide ample compensation for those not travelling: At Kilavullen – Mallow vs. Ballyhooly, County Championship. At Shanbally – Rochestown v. Emmets, County Championship. At the Athletic Grounds – Midleton v. St. Finbarrs (Gold Cup Tournament). At Cove – Sarsfields seniors and juniors v. Cove seniors and juniors (East Cork Hurling League). At Ballincollig – Blarney v. Aghabullogue (County Championship). At Douglas – St. Mary’s v. Turners Cross and Innisfail v. Brothers Sheares. At Ballinhassig – Castletreasure v. Kinsale.

Is it a “Player” or a “Garryowen?”

“Is it a “Player” or a “Garryowen?” I heard this question asked at the Drapers Sports by a spectator keenly interested in the High Jump. It arose from a discussion as to whether the judges would advise competitors not to smoke while performing. (The Drapers Sports was a predecessor of the Cork City Sports).