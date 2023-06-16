Cork hospital water declared unfit for drinking, and bad weather hits crops

THE water supply to the South Infirmary hospital in Cork tasted badly and was quite unfit for drinking, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, June 16m 1923.

Dr Donovan told the hospital Management Committee meeting he forwarded a sample to Professor Moore for analysis. who said that it was unfit for drinking or domestic use.

Mr Wallace said this was a very serious matter. Dr Donovan said the water is filtered before being supplied to the patients.

Canon Murphy, committee chairman, said it would be well if the water was boiled before use. It was agreed to bring the attention of the Corporation to Professor Moore’s report and request steps be taken to improve it.

One tender was received for painting the institution, from Mr. Lingwood, of French’s Quay, for £191 10s. and was accepted.

Mr Wallace voiced the committee’s gratitude for the money allocated to the hospital from the Hospitals Sweepstake. Only for the efforts of Mr Duncan, a fellow committee member, the amount would not have been as satisfactory as it was.

Mr Wallace expressed the committee’s regret at the loss of the services of the Protestant Bishop and Dean. Canon Murphy agreed it was the committee’s desire that the distinguished clergymen reconsider their decision and return to the hospital board.

Kiss of Warm Rain

The May-June cold spell of bitter, broken weather has left its mark on tree, shrub and meadow. The satisfying profusion of a leafy June is absent. Ash, beech, oak and elm do not bear their full lusciousness.

The flowers are blooming, but in a wistful, half-hearted way.

Normally fertile soils are hard, parched and cold and our young spring crops have been hard hit by this bitter, boisterous weather.

Delicate potato, grain and orchard plantations are late and crabbed in their growth. A few days of soft, heavy rain from the Atlantic will amend matters.

Weekend sport-makers may not love the warm kiss of the misty rain, but to one born of the soil, no weather conditions in late spring or early summer are more welcome - the fulsome, harvest-growing rain from the sea.

COOL DRINK: Ad in the Echo on June 16, 1923

Onion Theft Charge

Denis Sexton, from Clarence Street (now Gerald Griffin Street), was charged with the larceny of a bag of onions on Patrick’s Quay, the property of the Cork Steam Packet Company.

Sergeant Mullen stated that he arrested the accused, who said: “I went to the Steam Packet, I thought there were six bags and four cases to collect. I said to the checker, ‘Sign me for this’ and produced an order. When I went up to the quay, I found it was five cases and five bags on the boat and when I found out my mistake, I left one at Morcelli’s with no intention of selling it. I was going to take it back again. That is all I have to say.”

Sergeant Mullen said he was still making inquiries and hoped to procure enough evidence to connect the accused with the offence. He accordingly applied for remand.

Mr O’Connor, representing the defendant, said he was a respectable young man with ten years in the same employment. Bail was fixed at £10.

Diamond Jubilee for Nun

Sister Mary Camillus celebrated the 60th anniversary of her profession as a Sister of Mercy at St Marie’s of the Isles last Saturday.

The Rev Dr Cohalan, Bishop of Cork, presided and the occasion was one of great rejoicing among the community. All present availed of it to offer Sister Camillus the tribute of their veneration and affectionate esteem.

The only daughter of Dr John and Mrs Burke, of Bantry, Sister Camillus lost her father in her infancy and came with her mother to reside in Cork. She received her education at Laurel Hill, Limerick and Clapham, London.

Still very young, she entered St Marie’s of the Isles in 1860 and was professed on June 9, 1863.

In the House of Mercy, Sister laboured for 40 years, during which time hundreds of girls learned from her the truths, duties and beauties of the Catholic faith before going on to struggle for sustenance and position in every land.

The greatest tribute to the work of this holy nun is contained in the numerous letters which have come back to her from all over, thanking and blessing her.

Blackrock vs St Finbarr’s

There is no need to go back on the circumstances that led to the falling through of last year’s County Championship between these two sides. Suffice to say a very regrettable hitch led to a walkover for the Blues.

Recompense arrived and an enormous attendance witnessed the old rivals meet in the semi-final of the Henebry Cup.

Blues put up a big fight but at the long whistle, Blackrock emerged from the arena with a substantial winning score.

There was rather too much partisanship displayed on the sideline which the players, very properly, ignored