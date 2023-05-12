Kinsale bread man robbed, and fears that Ford will quit Cork for England

A BREAD van driver employed by James O’Neill & Sons, of Kinsale, was robbed near Chambers Cross (between Innishannon and Halfway), the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, May 12, 1923.

John Daly was on his daily round when held up and brought inside the roadside fence by two men armed with revolvers.

They relieved him of the cash in his bag, amounting to £9, but returned a cheque, evidently considering it of no use to them.

News around Ireland

The military post at Limerick Junction was attacked last night about a half hour after midnight.

The troops replied and an hour of intense machine gun and rifle fire ensued.

The 7.30pm train from Nenagh was considerably delayed this morning owing to a mine on the line. The Birr train didn’t wait, causing people to miss their connection to Dublin.

Violent storms of snow and sleet swept over Leitrim last night causing hundreds of acres of potato plants to be ruined.

Customs Regulations Letter

SIR. - The public do not seem to be fully aware that, owing to new customs regulations, one of the greatest industries in the country is going to be forced out unless something is done.

There is much talk about reopening Haulbowline, but the first thing we have to do is hold on to Fords.

Remember that when work ceased at Haulbowline and Passage, most of the men found work in Fords. If it shuts its doors there will be 2,000 more men in Cork without work.

These 2,000 at present receive at least £2,000 per day.

Ad in the Echo on May 12, 1923

The factory was built at a cost of about £½million, primarily to supply the English market, and exports up to £6,000 worth of material daily. But all of this is now taxable on entering England at the rate of 22½%.

Additionally, the firm is importing raw materials from England and Scotland before exporting the finished products.

It does not require a great financier to see that, for £1million, Ford could transfer the plant to England and save half a million a year.

Mr Ford did not choose Cork for its harbour. He chose it for sentimental reasons. His parents were Irish and born in Cork. Sentiment will not, however, allow him to be handicapped in the English market and pay £½million in taxes yearly for the sake of the Old Country.

We must act forthwith to ensure Fords stays in Cork.

Inquest at South Infirmary

Coroner William Murphy led an Inquest at the South Infirmary yesterday into the death of Patrick Holland, of 32, Barrack Street. He was in the employ of Mr Hennessy, of Cove Street, when killed by a log of wood which fell against him while engaged in loading it onto a car near Carrigaline.

Mrs. Holland, widow, said her husband was 43 and they had two children aged 6 and 4. They ran a small public house on Barrack Street.

Denis Cooney, of White Street, said he worked with deceased since February. They were carting timber, their usual kind of work, and rolling a log on to the car when the horse moved and one of the skids slid away. As far as witness could see, the log hit deceased on the head.

There were four men at the job. The weight of the log was about 10 cwt. The horse was accustomed to the work and it was not usual to have a man at the horse’s head.

A Juror asked: “Was the horse a young one?” Cooney replied: “Oh no sir, quite old”.

Dr. Ryan, of Ringaskiddy, saw the deceased in a dying condition in a cottage at Ballea. There was haemorrhage from the lungs and ears. There appeared to have been a facture at the base of the skull. The fifth and sixth ribs were broken.

Coroner Murphy said the case was a very sad one, involving a man going about his work who met his death in a simple but tragic manner. The evidence indicated that there was no negligence or blame.

He said: “One is always wise after the fact and a man at the horse’s head may have averted the tragedy”.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death and expressed its sympathy to Mrs Holland and relatives.

Mr Hennessy personally expressed his sympathy and assured the jury he would do the best he could for her.

Sports Items

Victoria Cross will be the scene of a glorious game of soccer tomorrow when top-notchers, Bohemians and Barrackton, meet to determine the Senior League Championship. Both teams need no introduction to the public and a ‘full house’ will be the order of the day.

The opening contests in the Cork Junior Handball Championships will begin tomorrow at the Ball Court, Old Market Place. Five matches will be decided featuring players from Fermoy, Mallow and Cork.

Inniscarra hurlers are under suspension for six months for having left the match with Castletreasure unfinished by leaving the field of play. Doubtless, Inniscarra had a grievance but would have served their interests better by lodging a protest with the referee and playing on.

Tomorrow: Blackrock v Nemo Rangers and St Mary’s v UCC at the Athletic Grounds; Aghabullogue v Sarsfields at UCC; Father Matthew Hall v Emmets at Douglas.