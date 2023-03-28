Heroic non-swimmer saves boy, 6, from drowning in muddy and dirty Lee

ONE of the pluckiest incidents witnessed in Cork recently occurred in the vicinity of Parliament Bridge shortly after 3pm yesterday, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, April 14 1923.

A woman noticed a child in the water just below the bridge and immediately raised the alarm. A crowd quickly gathered but with no effort being made until a man named Larry Kiley, of Nicholas Street, took off his coat and jumped in. He is unable to swim but the river was at low tide.

He succeeded in catching hold of the child but was in extreme danger himself as the large quantity of mud on the river bed was holding him down.

With some effort, he reached a nearby anchored boat and held on to the unconscious child until another man went to his assistance. Mr Kiley was not much better, having swallowed a quantity of the filthy water.

The child, aged about six, recovered a little and both were brought in the Corporation Ambulance to the South Infirmary accompanied by Dr Shanahan who had just come on the scene.

Mr Kiley is stated to be in not very good general health. He performed a very brave act and it is to be hoped he will receive deserved recognition for it.

Arms Dumps Discovered

Arms Dumps continue to be discovered around the country with many arrests being made.

Most recently, troops operating around Riverstown discovered a dug-out containing one Lee Enfield rifle and 50 rounds of .303 ammunition.

In Kiskeam, a Hotchkiss gun and a military bicycle were found and a man named Riordan who owned the land was arrested.

Fever Hospital Flag Day

A meeting of the Flag Day Committee of the Cork Fever Hospital and House of Recovery was held yesterday. Mr W. Ellis, Deputy Lord Mayor, presided and said it was a privilege to meet the organising ladies and acknowledge the splendid collection that had been made.

Fr O’Regan stated the total collected amounted to £802 5s. 4d. and was over the most ambitious expectation; a clear record. It showed the results that could be achieved when a good cause was taken up with earnestness and unselfishness. A motion of thanks was heartily endorsed.

Fr O’Regan added that they should not forget to thank Mr James Dwyer who had kindly lent his motor car for the day.

Also, the students at the South Infirmary who had most generously come out and made a very considerable addition to the collection (hear! hear!) and the manager and staff of the Provincial Bank who had a great deal of trouble in the arrangements for counting the money.

Sir John Scott, committee secretary, commended the expressions of thanks and reminded the meeting to not forget the Clerk of the Weather who had sent a very fine day, Also, their friend Jupiter Pluyius (the giver of rain) who had most kindly kept away.

Fitzgerald Park Committee

Sir Edward Fitzgerald presided at a meeting of the Fitzgearld Park Committee and it was decided to hold fortnightly meetings during the summer in the pavilion.

Mr Gamble proposed a vote of welcome to Sir Edward on his return to the chair. He said: “Were it not for the efforts of Sir Edward, the poor children or the people of Cork would not have such an ideal pleasure ground. The work he had accomplished in organising the Exhibition of 1902 and providing the Park would never be forgotten.”

Several others echoed Mr. Gamble’s eulogy and the vote was emphatically endorsed.

Sir Edward, in his reply, said he went around the Park the other day and could see nothing was left undone to make it beautiful. All involved must be working well together. He feared the Committee over-estimated his efforts in connection with the Park and the promotion of the Exhibition.

He concluded by reflecting on the state of current affairs, “this is not a time for talk, but matters are a little brighter, and we can only say God speed them” (hear! hear!).

Fitzgibbon Cup Win

Congratulations to the Cork collegians on winning the Fitzgibbon Cup in Galway last week. In beating Dublin University College, they have vanquished a capable hurling group.

The Dublin students won from Faughs a little over a week ago and are strongly fancied for the Dublin championship.

So, their defeat by the southern XV is a really creditable achievement for the lads from Leeside.

Dublin were very confident, but once more Cork’s natural hurling talent asserted itself. Holding both Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups, the southern branch of the National University must feel very proud of their laurels indeed.

1921 Football Final

Tipperary failed to field a representativeXV at Croke Park last Sunday to meet Mayo for the semi-final of the 1921 All-Ireland football championship.

Mayo have accordingly received a walkover and will now line out against Dublin for the final.