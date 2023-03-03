Irregulars seized in Cork, and parachute wreath tribute at airman’s funeral

AN active Irregular surrendered yesterday to National Troops at Dunmanway and handed up a Colt automatic pistol, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, March 3, 1923. Another surrendered at Youghal Barracks without arms. He signed the declaration and was released.

James Walsh, who had been very active, was captured at Whitegate. He escaped from the Mercy Hospital some time ago.

In the city, also yesterday, a man named Lonergan was arrested who had been on the run for some time. Jack Healy, of Hibernian Buildings, was also arrested at his home. He was an Irregular battalion I.O.

A man named O’Mahonry was arrested at a dance hall on the 28th on suspicion. A few shots were fired at National Troop outposts in Kinsale last night. There were no casualties.

Civic Guard in Clonakilty

The Civic Guard arrived in Clonakilty on Tuesday and took up quarters in a fine building on Sovereign Street lately occupied by the National Troops, who have removed to other locations.

The Guards made a great impression as manly, sturdy, athletic Irishmen. It is expected that a District Justice and Clerk will soon be appointed and a local court will be operating again.

Airmen’s Aerial Tribute

A dramatic and touching incident took place during the funeral procession for General Galvin at Mallow. The officers and men of the Irish Air Service stationed at Fermoy, with whom General Galvin was closely associated, presented from an aeroplane a large laurel wreath.

As the funeral was leaving the church, a parachute bearing the wreath was released from a height of about 500ft.

The accuracy was excellent, for the tribute touched the ground just yards from the funeral cortège. A fitting tribute from the air officers to their dead comrade.

Ad in the Echo on March 3, 1923

Umbrellas and Trams

He was a clever, cute Commander long ago who asked his General if “the natives of this town are web-footed?” If only we were! Tram-worry, at least, would plague us less.

To find one is, first of all, the greatest trouble. To seek seating inside - well, that is nothing but a sign of mental weakness. Standing, sitting, leaning, bending, the unfortunate people are huddled together in saturated masses while paying the highest fares in the British Isles. Fares collected by a Conductor who surely cannot fail to feel other than embarrassed at the poor value his firm is giving in exchange.

The umbrella - now that is your true trusty friend! All that men have lived for, yearned for, slaved for, and, alas in many cases, profiteered for, may be observed any day under Cork umbrellas. However unkind the climate and the Corporation, one cannot feel unhappy in the midst of such consolations.

How much of the romance that wreaths our varied existence is woven round those umbrellas that in many a suburban roadway turn winter in Cork into a paradise of dreams for the brave and the fair.

Of course, oft do we bring disturbance and whole evenings of misery upon ourselves through forgetting to “take your umbrella with you, John”. But it must, on the whole, be conceded that the umbrella is a great friend to Cork folk.

Apart from the amount it saves in milliner’s bills, the failure of our tram service to make even a semblance of catering for climatic shelter makes its value incalculable. One is tempted to conclude that umbrella dealers and manufacturers possess more than a passing interest in the Cork Tramway organisation.

Ireland vs. Scotland

Following on from the Five Nations defeat against England (23-5) comes another knock-out, this time against Scotland in Dublin by 13 points to 3.

So far, the Old Country has figured badly in these tests. But what is more to the point is the regrettable fact that the so-called Irish team represents just a small proportion of our athletic prowess.

Times have changed greatly and there should now be very little heard of ‘foreign’ games. In sport, as in other important directions, unity is desirable amongst us if our country is to attain the rank of nationhood.

Let us then combine - unity is strength - and demonstrate to the world that in field games, as in the intellectual arena, we can hold our own against all comers.

By playing the games of other countries, there may, at least, be some prospect of their taking up Irish games.

Dead Men Come Home

Twelve Grimsby fishermen, who were mourned as dead by their wives and families, have been discovered safe in Iceland.

Early in January, they left for the fishing grounds on board the steam trawler Sargon. Terrible gales swept the North Sea and they were regarded as lost. The trawler was officially declared as such and the wives received compensation. All had gone into mourning except Mrs Thomas, who declared: “My man is not dead, he will come home to me.”