Cork mourns for Sean Hales, and vandals criticised for smashing gas lamps

REQUIEM mass was celebrated at the Pro-Cathedral, Dublin, this morning for the repose of the soul of Brigadier General Sean Hales TD, who was shot dead two days ago, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, December 9, 1922.

His remains will arrive in Cork tomorrow by boat. Cork Corporation adjourned last night on a motion of M.J. O’Callaghan, a close friend of the late Brigadier.

Mr O’Callaghan said the loss of such a man as Hales was a great loss to the nation.

Sean Nolan, supporting the motion, said he deeply, sincerely regretted the death of Hales and, also, the four republican leaders executed in reprisal yesterday (Rory O’Connor, Liam Mellows, Joe McKelvey, Richard Barrett).

While he and Hales may have differed in opinion, Nolan said he soldiered with Hales and he was one of the most unselfish and determined men that worked in Ireland’s cause.

Mr Kelleher expressed the hope that before the New Year dawned there would be an honourable truce and all Irishmen would again be united in working for the nation.

All GAA matches fixed for to-morrow in Cork have been postponed.

Shots at Military Barracks

Last night, between 10-11pm, light sniping on the Military Barracks was followed by heavier firing. The troops replied vigorously and quelled the attackers. The exchange caused uneasiness in the city but there are no reported casualties.

The ‘Hooded Terror’ Taken

News reached the city last night that the National Troops have advanced in a great sweep and now occupy Kealkil, near Bantry, the headquarters of the Irregulars. In the process, they swept the entire country before them and the Irregulars are concentrating on the south Kerry border where a big engagement seems probable.

In one engagement yesterday, the armoured car known as the ‘Hooded Terror’ was retaken having been captured recently at Ballymakeera. There was a dramatic chase of the ‘Hooded Terror’ by a small party of Irregulars in a Lancia car. When it became apparent they would not succeed in getting it back, they poured petrol over their Lancia and put a bomb in its engine before clearing off.

Troops from Cork, Kerry and Limerick are co-operating to make this a decisive sweep and clear up the entire country, from Macroom into Kerry.

Smashing Gas Lamps

At Cork Corporation’s recent Public Works Committee meeting, it was reported that no less than 672 gas lamps were maliciously broken in three weeks. This wanton destruction of public property is intolerable. The lamps cost money and it is the ratepayer who has to pay.

At the rate of £224 per week there are clearly people who care little about the consequences of their conduct for others.

As may be presumed, this class of destructive conduct is the work of boys, but we regret that their parents are often disposed to regard it all too lightly. Parents must take the trouble to warn their children and hold out to them the unpleasant prospect of punishment. Parents should be insistent in this regard, and enforce obedience, otherwise the control they are entitled to exercise may slip from their grasp to later regret.

We are satisfied, too, that the police authorities will take every possible measure to ensure the property of the citizenry is not damaged wantonly.

The Function of Beauty

Tomorrow evening the Literary and Debating Guild will have Mr Thomas Smith as guest. He will read a paper for discussion entitled ‘The Function of Beauty in Human Education’. Mr Smith’s contributions always reach a high literary standard and draw out the views of his listeners in hearty debate.

The Tractors vs. The Cliffs

To-morrow is ‘Derby Day’ at Victoria Cross when Fordsons play Clifton in the second round of the Irish Challenge Cup.

The sides played for two hours last weekend but neither could break the 1-1 deadlock.

Both sides are preparing intensely and should once again be in fine fettle and fit to stand the severe strain that comes with such contests. The Munster Football Council is anxious to avoid delay in the Challenge tournament’s progress and has ordered the game commence at 2pm to allow time for it to play to a finish. The referee will be Mr. C. Smith, Cobh.

The Anti-Dog Society

Is there an Anti-Dog Society in Cork? Many believe there is and are painfully aware of its activities.

The number of dogs going missing is more than those advertised lost, and that figure is extremely high lately.

To some extent, I cannot condemn such an organisation. Indeed, there is a need for it and its operations need not be secret. Dog fanciers - and not all who talk dogs are fanciers - readily admit a large number of Cork canines are a reproach to the good name of dog and should be banished.

But unfortunately, it is not these specimens that attract the attention of the Anti-Dog Society. No, the Society seems to have a strong preference for dogs with a good name. Those are the ones prone to disappearance.