Four civilians killed in fighting in Cork city

ACTIONS by the Irregulars in Cork city over the past eight days have resulted in the deaths of four civilians, including one little child, and the wounding of five others, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, October 28, 1922.

Five active Irregulars were captured in Macroom last night. Among those arrested in Fermoy were John O’Brien and James Barry of the town’s Urban District Council, and David Synnott.

In a big round-up conducted in Castletownroche on Thursday morning, 16 were taken, while three men were arrested in a house near Drimoleague in possession of a Ross rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

Nationally, over the past week, the Free State troops have captured 297 prisoners, 68 firearms, 1,227 rounds of ammunition, seven bombs and seven mines.

Workers Council Resolution

At Cork Corporation’s meeting last night, the Town Clerk read a resolution from the Cork Workers Council, referring at length to the efforts of Rev Dr Thomas O.S.F.C. to secure peace.

Mr. D. Horgan said he thought they should all endorse the sentiments in the resolution. Several members cried “Hear!, Hear!”

Sir J. Scott said they ought all be glad to endorse them, especially as the terms on which the resolution was arranged were that both sides were to hand in their arms to some neutral body. (Laughter). The resolution was unanimously adopted.

Treatment of Children

The minutes of the Public Health Committee were read, addressing the Medical Treatment of Children (Ireland) Act 1919 and its provision for the treatment of children attending elementary schools. At present, there are 33 such schools in the city containing 13,100 pupils. To carry out the provisions of the Act, it would be necessary to appoint a School Medical Officer, a registered dentist, medical and surgical nurse or nurses, and a clerk.

Provision would also have to be made for treatment at dispensaries and at hospitals, for weighing machines at schools, for medical cards for 5,000 children and instruments for conducting examinations.

The Public Health Committee recommended that steps be taken to put the Act into force and a sum of £750 be included in the next half-yearly estimate. Also, that the Minister of Local Government in Dublin be written to for a 50% grant. Councillors agreed the aims were most worthy but finances scarce.

A committee of eight was formed to report on progress.

What About Woolworths?

It is back to business as usual at Woolworths in Dublin and Limerick after the settlement of strike action, but we have heard nothing about when the Cork branch is to re-open. What is good enough for Dublin and Limerick should surely be good enough for Cork. Reopening would be a boon and a blessing to the poor as Christmas approaches. Fancy goods, toys, etc, are supplied by Woolworths at the right price for the ordinary purchaser in Cork, but are presently unobtainable except by the wealthy.

Local Labour needs to clear up its attitude to the employees and the firm. We are owed an explanation. Has Cork had the same opportunity as Dublin and Limerick? Have the same terms been asked for and refused? Or, have they been offered and turned down?

Caught up in an Ambush

I took shelter in a doorway last week from a sudden and determined attack on a Lancia car at a bridge I was about to cross.

When all was quiet, I peeped out and was shocked to see half a dozen men and women thrown lifeless on the footpath. By and by, they moved and gradually resumed an upright, though ashen-hued appearance. Then I understood. When caught out in an attack, the experts advise lying prone on the ground with feet to the firing, and cover your head with your arms.

You thus present the smallest and least vital parts of the body to stray bullets and, as an old offender or defender said, “you stand a good sporting chance”.

After my last experience, I’d prefer a convenient cellar.

Possibilities of Wireless

There seems to be no end to the possibilities of wireless and an inventor in Chicago has now contrived ‘wireless horse racing’.

The inventor exhibited a horse which he has trained to race round a track at top speed without a rider. The horse carried a wireless receiver in place of the usual harness through which commands emitted from the grandstand.

The system could well point the way to the future. Farmers could equip their horses with similar outfits and direct the ploughing effort from a convenient place dispensing with ploughmen.

There seems no reason why we could not have regular wireless races. Technical knowledge will be required for success. The horses would need to be trained carefully with the best trained having a decided advantage.

Punters and tipsters will have to readjust their knowledge base and what would become of jockeys? Would they lose their jobs? It looks uncommonly like it.

All Oratory, No Action

The proposed Cattle Market scheme is set aside for the moment. At least it provided an opportunity for oratory and civic display. Who knows, but those championing it and the Lough may yet join hands in rejection and overwhelm their opponents.