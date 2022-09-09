15 land mines found in Cork as war rages on

NATIONAL troops carried out big sweeps in the districts of Blarney, Coachford and Donoughmore, the Echo reported 100 years ago today, on Saturday, September 9, 1922, as the Civil War continued to dominate headlines.

No opposition was offered, but during operations, 15 land mines were discovered and raised, 10 fully loaded drums for machine guns, and a large quantity of hand guns and rifles.

Though ambushes were expected, no trace of the Irregulars was discovered and the troops returned to Cork in the evening.

Meanwhile, about noon today, a young man named Murphy, of Carrigrohane, was brought to a city hospital suffering a severe bullet wound to the abdomen.

The circumstances under which he received the injury are mysterious. All that is known at this point is that he was put on the Muskerry Tram at 11am bound for the city.

He was in good health up to about 10am and it is rumoured that there was an ambush near Ballincollig this morning, but authorities are unaware of any clash between National and Irregular troops in the vicinity.

Another account has it that the wound was accidentally received.

Cork Harbour Collision

A collision occurred at the harbour entrance last night when the British War vessel, Cambridge, and the coasting vessel, Phoenix, collided off Fort Carlisle. The latter began to fill rapidly and soon sunk but her five crew men were rescued by those on board the Cambridge.

They were conveyed to the States Hotel in Cobh where they were attended and are none the worse for their exciting experience. Today they were walking about the town.

The Phoenix, one of several small craft plying coastal waters, was setting out to take goods from Cork to Clonakilty and other south-western ports. Salvaging operations will begin today.

The crew were Captain McKennedy, his son Ned, John Burns, Michael McCarthy, and John Long.

Postal Workers Strike Threat

SIR, Do the postal officials really mean to add to the present national difficulties by the stoppage of Post Office services?

I gather from press paragraphs they intend stopping all services if the Government insist on cutting their pay.

Now, I am a worker myself, and my sympathy is with all workers. But there is a vast difference between the civil servant and a shop assistant, a carpenter, a stone, mason etc. The civil servant has security of tenure, incremental payment, a pension.

The civil servant’s duty to the public is to NOT strike when engaged in a process of adjustment with his employer (the Government). During all our national troubles, the civil servant has been able to draw his pay without the loss of a single day. How unemployed railwaymen and all other unemployed must envy him!

Surely Post Office employees are aware a Parliament is now assembling and the Government and Postmaster-General will be addressing administration costs and rates of pay.

- A WORKER

Quality of Water Supply

SIR. - I agree with today’s Examiner that water charges are sufficiently high to enable an adequate supply of filtered water to the citizens. Especially when the weather is so propitious, as of late, towards a supply of unfiltered water.

When the Waterworks cannot give 100% pure water, would it not be feasible to curtail supply by 5% as this is the quantity of unfiltered water that has to be utilised to meet ordinary demand.

The risk of disease through drinking impure water is great and I am sure the citizens would benefit in health, even though their thirst would only be satisfied to the extent of 95% by using filtered water.

- BOILED WATER

Mass Walk-out

While Fr Casey was reading the Bishop’s Pastoral Letter at Curraheen, Tralee, last Sunday, a man in the congregation blew a whistle and walked out of the church, followed by others.

At the close of the mass, the congregation was held up by Irregulars, whose leader delivered a theological homily on the nature and obligation of an oath.

Fr Casey said the men were speaking on a matter about which they knew nothing.

The walk-out was on account of the Bishop of Ardfert and Aghadoe, Charles O’Sullivan’s letter condemning the methods of the Irregulars.

Protests also took place in Ballymacelligott, Clogher and Currow.

Cork Corporation Works

Amongst items on a busy agenda, Cork Corporation (Sean O’Sullivan in the Chair) sanctioned the following works under the recent £7,770 Government allocation. The will go some way to help alleviate unemployment:

(a) Deepening of Back Watercourse stream and concrete invert to Carroll’s Dock - £3,000.

(b) Reconstruct weir near Sandy’s Baths and clean bed of stream from there to Technical Schools and rear of Hart’s Timber Yard - £400.

(c) Repair lower Waterworks weir - £500.

(d.) Clean, repair and extend sewer in Thomas Davis Street.

£70. Clean stream on northern side of St Marie’s of the Isle - £400.

(f) Improvement of Mardyke stream - £2,000.

(g) Provide additional public conveniences in north-east ward - £1,000.

(h) Concrete bed of river at St. Nicholas’s Church, Blackpool - £400.