What was in the news 100 years ago today?

THIS week, we are slightly off our precise 100 years as we have no Echo in the city library between August 7-24, 1922.

There appear to have been two issues within that 16-day period, but copies are scarce to the point of non-existent. It befalls us then, to examine the closest date, which, for today’s purposes, was Monday, August 7.

Notice from Examiner Publications

“We again desire to inform our readers that we are not responsible for the statements contained, or opinions expressed, in war, political or pictorial news which appear in Cork Examiner publications”.

IRA Official Bulletin

As Free State troops approached Tralee in massed formation, a force of 15 Republicans with rifles and a Lewis gun took up position in a mill in Rock Street.

When the enemy was well within range, they opened rapid fire, killing 12 and wounding 30.

In forcing an entry into the town in the evening, at least five additional Free Staters were killed and more wounded. Many stiff conflicts took place with heavy losses to the enemy.

In all, 31 were killed and about 100 wounded. Republican casualties were 1 killed, 3 wounded and 4 taken prisoner.

One fierce conflict saw a Republican armoured car attack two enemy armoured cars. The enemy tried to outmanoeuvre and entrap the Republicans, but failed and both sides withdrew to their bases. Despite big odds, there were no Republican casualties. Free State Troops have raided and looted Commandant Dan Breen’s house, just like the real Black and Tans.

Grip of Holiday Spirit

The August Bank Holiday, the last of the year, was availed of by enormous crowds who left the city for Youghal, Crosshaven, Ballycotton, Courtmacsherry, Clash and other places. Youghal and Crosshaven probably saw the largest crowds ever assembled at those places.

That an enjoyable time was had might seem strange to the city stay-at-homes on whom heavy rain fell. But Sunday at the seaside was beautifully fine, and Monday continued well-favoured. Despite the holiday spirit, a tinge of depression was still noticeable, little wonder considering the strenuous times through which we are passing.

Cork Central Court

Michael Healy, of 3, Penrose Square, was charged with creating a disturbance, threatening his father’s life, smashing up the furniture and threatening to set fire to the house.

Policeman Crummy gave evidence of arresting the accused at his father’s house on Saturday night. The furniture and beds were broken up and mostly burned. Accused’s father was aged between 50 and 55.

District Inspector Fitzgerald said there was hardly a day or a week he did not come into contact with the accused. He belonged to a family that were giving an awful lot of trouble. The father and mother were fairly decent, but the children were probably the worst in Cork.

It was while the Black and Tans were in the city that the accused gave the most trouble. His brother was at present in jail. The accused said he had a drop of drink taken and only threw a few things out. He was given a month’s jail for threatening his father and a month for attempting to burn the house.

Bluejackets on Board

At about midnight last Saturday, a two-masted schooner Venturer (London), arrived in Cork Harbour arousing unusual interest at Cobh. She anchored in the lower harbour, and at about 10am on Sunday started up to Cork. She blew for a pilot as she rounded the Spit Bank lighthouse but had not long passed White Point when a party of armed bluejackets boarded and took control.

She was brought to anchor near the light cruiser Carysfort, moored opposite the Deepwater Quay. The naval party remained on board until the armed trawler Doon came along in the evening and escorted her down the harbour and out to sea.

County Hurling matches

Of the two matches billed for Riverstown yesterday, one fell through owing to the absence of Collegians, who were to meet Sarsfields. The latter 15 were on the field for fully half an hour waiting and, accordingly, awarded the match. The spectators naturally felt very disappointed and gave expression to their feelings in no uncertain manner.

They looked forward to compensation in the meeting between Blackrock and Carrigtwohill in the hurling championship first round but were disappointed there too as it proved a very lop-sided encounter, with the Rockies leading 6- 2 points to 0-0 at the close of the first half.

Despite formidable arrears, the Carrigtwohill men re-entered the game with big hearts and play continued under a blazing sun. They got going aided by Kennedy, after some hard bouts, Blackrock broke away and hit a smashing goal. Carrigtwohill now held up a big rush and put the opposing posts in jeopardy.

Kennedy’s presence was much felt, and he hit wide by just inches. But the Rockie backs stood up unbeatable and the closing stages were altogether in their favour. Blackrock 8-2 Carrigtwohill nil.