Nation unites in shock and horror after the killing of Protestants in County Cork

A MESSAGE from President of Dáil Éireann, Arthur Griffith, was published in the Echo 100 years ago today, on Saturday, April 29, 1922 following the killing of Protestants in parts of Cork, writes Richard Forrest in Echoes of Our Past.

“I offer to the relatives of our murdered fellow Irishmen in Dunmanway, Ballineen and Clonakilty the profound sympathy of the Irish Nation,” he said.

Michael Collins, Chairman of the Provisional Government added: “As representative for South Cork, I tender to the relatives of the men shot my deepest sympathy and hope every section of Irishmen in South Cork will assist in protecting their fellow citizens who may be in danger of a similar fate.”

Meanwhile, at a meeting of Cork Corporation the previous night, Alderman Higgins said: “While we, the Corporation of Cork, 97% Catholic, deeply deplore the recent death of Ireland’s young and brave soldier, Commandant O’Neill, we appeal to our young men of West Cork to show every restraint in the present situation and avoid imitating the horrible and unchristian methods of Belfast”.

S.T. O’Kelly, of the Dáil Opposition, said the events at Dunmanway were particularly unfortunate in that the victims happened to be of another religion than that of the majority, and that for that reason it would be used for propaganda.”

Dr Gregg, Protestant Archbishop of Dublin, said at the annual meeting of the Protestant Orphan Society, that “the shocking killings were a painful commentary on the times we live in”.

It was said there was no doubt they were in reprisal for the many murders of Catholics in Belfast. The Bishop of Ossory said it was evident the heart of the country was sound and 70% to 80% of the people are longing for peace and quietness.

£100,000 to rebuild Cork

A cheque for £100,000 is the first instalment from the Provisional Government grant for the rebuilding of Cork, and has been received by City Treasurer Thomas Ireton, who lodged it with the Munster and Leinster Bank.

A meeting of the Reconstruction Committee will be held next Tuesday and it is anticipated that rebuilding work will start within a short time.

An ad in the Echo on April 29, 1922

Hat Factory Burgled

Yet another city burglary has to be recorded. Last night the big gate leading into Mr O’Gorman’s hat factory at 8, Pope’s Quay, was burst open and a large number of hats taken. Within the past month his cap factory at 16, Pope’s Quay was also burgled.

Beidh Aonach Amárach

On Sunday, Fitzgerald’s Park will be the rendezvous for all classes of citizens to disport themselves and raise their thoughts from the cares of recent years. With brighter days in store, le coghnamh De, it is only fitting that such an open-air fete be held. Tired of the long winter, huge crowds will wend their way Dykewards and the organising committee have left no stone unturned to keep up a continual round of fun and pleasurable excitement.

The river will be brightened by ornamental boats, tea gardens have been laid out, and merry-go-rounds, swings, roulettes and other attractions will make up a week of ‘real life’.

Whist drives will be held in the Museum, high class concerts in the evenings and alternate half hours of Irish and foreign dancing. The best city bands have been engaged and the only thing now required to make the Aonac a complete success is that the sun should pour down its rays in warm abundance.

Death at Barracks

A special meeting of Sunnyside Boxing Club was held to offer deepest sympathy to Mr and Mrs Bulman on the loss of their son John, a respected club member.

He was apparently killed by the accidental discharge of a gun at Shandon Barracks).

Not a Penny to the British

For the first time since the Act of Union 122 years ago, Ireland enjoys an Exchequer of its own.

Hitherto, our hard-earned cash went to the British Treasury and we had to launch out considerably more of it than was our reasonable share. Assuming, that is, there was anything reasonable about other people taking our money.

Even when revenue exceeded expenditure by millions, this country got absolutely no relief, on the contrary, her essential services were kept in a starved condition. Indeed, more money was devoted to enterprises of oppression than anything else.

Thanks to the Treaty, this is all changed and all taxes leviable by the Free State go to the Irish Exchequer. Not so much as a penny piece taxation can be imposed or taken by the British Government. The tax revenue from the first three weeks of the current financial year (starting April 1) is £1,315,000.

Let’s Revive Boycotting

There has been a great decay in the national art of boycotting of late. We need a revival. Perhaps in politics? What widespread happiness would accrue from a boycott of political word and act. What content, wealth and industry would fill the land!

Why not a boycott of overpriced goods - stout, tobacco, chocolates? Half a year without rashers, pork chops and pigs’ heads would undoubtedly bring bacon prices back to a rational level.

Other departments deserve attention from Captain Boycott. Ladies’ hats, for example. In church, street and theatre these absorb much time and thought and give birth to gossip that disturbs neighbourly relations.