Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 06:45

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup behaviour

Rubiales’ expected resignation will come one day after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup behaviour

PA Staff

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales is set to step down on Friday after heavy criticism of his behaviour at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday, according to reports in Spain.

Rubiales’ expected resignation will come one day after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old, who grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

Fifa said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The Fifadisciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on August 20, 2023.”

Fifa's statement added: “The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.

“The Fifa disciplinary committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter.

“Fifa reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.”

The sections of the disciplinary code referenced in the Fifa statement cover “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”.

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute”.

Rubiales issued an apology via video on Monday for the Hermoso kiss, but Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez described the apology as “insufficient”.

The Spanish FA has called an extraordinary general assembly on Friday in response to the matter, while confirming it has opened internal proceedings.

Luis Rubiales, left, following the Women’s World Cup final
Luis Rubiales (left) following the Women’s World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rubiales is a UEFA vice-president and a member of its ruling executive committee, and the PA news agency understands if the Spanish federation was to dismiss Rubiales it could ask UEFA for the right to nominate a replacement.

If Fifa suspended him, Rubiales’ seat on the ExCo would remain vacant until the next UEFA Congress, when a replacement would be elected.

The Fifa proceedings could also hamper Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals, which Rubiales is helping to lead.

Spain is bidding alongside Portugal, Ukraine and Morocco for the centenary finals, with a decision on who will host due to be taken at an extraordinary Fifa Congress in the final quarter of next year.

More in this section

Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal
McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament
Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract
Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more