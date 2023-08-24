Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 07:49

Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

The 25-year-old made his debut for England off the bench against Malta in June.
Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester City have seemingly pulled the plug on a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are instead moving their focus towards 25-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, the Times reports. City have reportedly been monitoring Eze for the last six months.

The Daily Mail says City are also interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. But the Daily Express reports the Molineux club are unlikely to sell him so close to the end of the transfer window unless City up their bid.

Southampton v Arsenal – Premier League – St Mary’s
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (left) and Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Kieran Cleeves, PA)

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly looking likely to move to the Saudi Pro League after rejecting a move to Besiktas, Metro reports.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could land at Juventus, who would pay Chelsea £35million for his services, but only if the Italian side can sell Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after they had two bids turned down from the club, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Israel U21 v England U21 – Euro Under-21 Championship – Semi Final – Adjarabet Arena
Cameron Archer (PA)

Cameron Archer: Sheffield United are close to locking in an £18.5 million (€21.6 million) deal for the 21-year-old Aston Villa striker, according to the Guardian.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Sky Sports says West Ham have begun talks with Sevilla to try and strike a deal for the 26-year-old striker.

More in this section

Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections
Steven Gerrard dismisses Mason Greenwood link as ‘fake news’ Steven Gerrard dismisses Mason Greenwood link as ‘fake news’
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned
Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more