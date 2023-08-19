Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 17:15

Prince William apologises to England team for not attending World Cup final

The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
By Lucas Cumiskey and Ellie Iorizzo, PA

Britain's Prince William has apologised to the Lionesses for not attending the Women’s World Cup final.

William wished the players good luck for their historic match against Spain in Sydney on Sunday and said he was sorry he could not be there.

It comes after sports broadcaster Gabby Logan said she is “disappointed” that William, president of the Football Association, will not be attending the final.

In the short video posted to social media on Saturday, the heir to the throne is sitting beside a smiling Princess Charlotte (8), who is clutching a football.

William said: “Lionesses we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Letizia of Spain is heading to the final (Jacob King/PA)

Appearing on BBC’s Newscast, sports broadcaster Logan was asked her thoughts on William and British prime minister Rishi Sunak both not travelling to cheer on the Lionesses.

The 50-year-old said: “I have to say I’m disappointed that Prince William isn’t going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other.

“I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men’s World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men’s World Cup and I can’t help thinking that they would be there.

“I don’t know what prior engagements that can’t be moved or if there’s something that’s enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national (importance).”

royalSportPrince of WalesWorld CupwilliamLionessesWomen's World CupQueen Letizia
