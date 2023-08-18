Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 08:05

Football rumours: Chelsea turn attention to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

Forest are believed to want £40m for his services.
Football rumours: Chelsea turn attention to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

By PA Sport Staff

Football rumours

Chelsea have reportedly added Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson to their list of potential targets up front. According to The Guardian the Blues have already held initial talks with the 22-year-old, as Forest are believed to want £40million for his services.

The Independent says Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is attracting a lot of attention from Premier League heavyweights. West Ham, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are all said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

According to The Telegraph, Monaco have set their sights on Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez. The 27-year-old is unlikely to feature in manager Ange Postecoglou’s future plans, and could make his exit this summer.

And the Daily Mail says Manchester City are looking to beat Brighton to the signature of Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

France v Australia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group D – Al Janoub Stadium
Benjamin Pavard in action for France. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA.

Benjamin Pavard: The Bayern Munich defender is set to choose between Manchester United and Inter Milan before the end of the window, according to L’Equipe.

Bradley Barcola: RMC Sport says Chelsea and Paris St Germain are interested in the Lyon winger.

More in this section

England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’ England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’
Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban
England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win
SoccerChelseaManchester UnitedtransfersTottenhamNottingham ForestDavinson SanchezgossipJeremy DokuBrennan JohnsonBenjamin PavardValentin Barco
Thomas Tuchel: Humble Harry Kane already inspiring his Bayern Munich team-mates

Thomas Tuchel: Humble Harry Kane already inspiring his Bayern Munich team-mates

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more