Dublin Ladies team celebrate All-Ireland football victory with fans

Michael Bolton

The Dublin All Ireland senior football champions have arrived at a celebration at captain Carla Rowe's club.

They beat Kerry by five points in the final at Croke Park yesterday afternoon.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023

Sinead Daly and Rachel Brennan

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023

Carla Rowe is greeted by her Clann Mhuire GFC club mates during the homecoming

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023

Dublin's Carla Rowe celebrates lifts the Brendan Martin Cup with the fans

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023

Danielle Lawless and Niamh Crowley

Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The squad brought the Brendan Martin trophy to Temple Street Children's Hospital as is tradition.

They then attended a civic reception at the Mansion House in the city.

Jennifer Dunne says there were "tears in the player's eyes" at full time in yesterday's final.

Midfielder Dunne says the manager Mick Bohan and his coaches have been phenomenal in guiding Dublin to their first All-Ireland title in three years.

"We knew if we played on the front foot and had them chasing us a little bit, they would have to come out a bit more and Croke Park is such a huge pitch, and we love to play fast football.

"The pitch and the space on that pitch suits us on a sense.

"There was someone you can turn to in a defence coach, a nutrition coach or someone for every role, so if you had any concern there was someone who could help and support you.

He (Mick Bohan) put that in place and put those people together. He's obviously left a huge impact on Dublin GAA over the years.