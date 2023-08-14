Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 20:29

Dublin Ladies team celebrate All-Ireland football victory with fans

They beat Kerry by five points in the final at Croke Park yesterday afternoon.
Dublin Ladies team celebrate All-Ireland football victory with fans

Michael Bolton

The Dublin All Ireland senior football champions have arrived at a celebration at captain Carla Rowe's club.

They beat Kerry by five points in the final at Croke Park yesterday afternoon.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023
Sinead Daly and Rachel Brennan
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023
Carla Rowe is greeted by her Clann Mhuire GFC club mates during the homecoming
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

 

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023
Dublin's Carla Rowe celebrates lifts the Brendan Martin Cup with the fans
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming, The Naul, Dublin 14/8/2023
Danielle Lawless and Niamh Crowley
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The squad brought the Brendan Martin trophy to Temple Street Children's Hospital as is tradition.

They then attended a civic reception at the Mansion House in the city.

Jennifer Dunne says there were "tears in the player's eyes" at full time in yesterday's final.

Midfielder Dunne says the manager Mick Bohan and his coaches have been phenomenal in guiding Dublin to their first All-Ireland title in three years.

"We knew if we played on the front foot and had them chasing us a little bit, they would have to come out a bit more and Croke Park is such a huge pitch, and we love to play fast football.

"The pitch and the space on that pitch suits us on a sense.

"There was someone you can turn to in a defence coach, a nutrition coach or someone for every role, so if you had any concern there was someone who could help and support you.

He (Mick Bohan) put that in place and put those people together. He's obviously left a huge impact on Dublin GAA over the years.

More in this section

Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS
France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup
Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad
US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo ‘unlocked’ as Chelsea FC fan at first football game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more