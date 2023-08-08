Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 21:49

Wolves part ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui after ‘differences of opinion’

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss had been in charge at Molineux for only nine months
Wolves part ways with head coach Julen Lopetegui after ‘differences of opinion’

Carl Markham, PA

Julen Lopetegui’s nine-month spell as Wolves head coach has ended after reaching an “agreement to part ways” on the eve of the new Premier League season.

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss arrived in November after the club were successful in their second attempt in recruiting him to replace Bruno Lage.

Lopetegui guided the side away from the bottom of the table to a 13th-placed finish but apparent disagreement over the club’s recruitment policy over the summer has resulted in the 56-year-old departing.

“The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties,” said a statement from the club.

“Talks have been ongoing in recent weeks, held with the utmost respect and cordiality, affording the club time and space to begin work on finding a successor, while also ensuring that Julen and his backroom staff could continue their planned preparation to ensure the playing squad would be in the best possible condition for the start of the Premier League season.”

In his own statement Lopetegui said: “I wish Wolves and everybody at the club the very best of luck for the future, and thank them for the opportunity granted at the time to take charge of this wonderful club.

“It has been an honour to enjoy this adventure. Also, of course, I want to thank the players, who have always given the maximum to achieve our objectives, and especially the fans that made me feel like one of them from the very first moment and have always been amazing to me, my staff and my family.”

More in this section

Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal Defender Micky van de Ven joins Tottenham from Wolfsburg on six-year deal
Jack Conan remains injury concern before World Cup after missing Portugal camp Jack Conan remains injury concern before World Cup after missing Portugal camp
Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season Boss Julen Lopetegui reportedly holding crunch talks with Wolves ahead of season
Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more