Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 14:31

England overcome Lauren James red card to scrape past Nigeria on penalties

James was sent off for a stamp.
England overcome Lauren James red card to scrape past Nigeria on penalties

By Rachel Steinberg, PA, Brisbane

Substitute Chloe Kelly added another memorable moment to her Lionesses CV when her spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic shoot-out with Nigeria in Brisbane.

It was not all elation for England, however, after Lauren James was shown a straight red card following a VAR review late in the second half that could see her banned for the remainder of this tournament.

Midfielder Keira Walsh returned for the first time since she was caried off the pitch on a stretcher in England’s 1-0 group stage victory against Denmark, and played 120 minutes of a dramatic contest.

England were not at their best, but dug deep to ensure the match finished goalless after extra time, with Euro 2022 hero Kelly firing in the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out success.

Nigeria manager Randy Waldrum also made just one change from his world number 40-ranked side’s final group stage match, swapping five-time African women’s footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala for Ifeoma Onumonu.

With four top-10 sides already eliminated, including double defending champions and world number one the United States, the Lionesses were looking to avoid becoming the next heavyweights sent packing.

More in this section

Kylian Mbappe to be barred from training with PSG first team Kylian Mbappe to be barred from training with PSG first team
Facundo Pellestri nets late equaliser as Man Utd earn draw with Athletic Bilbao Facundo Pellestri nets late equaliser as Man Utd earn draw with Athletic Bilbao
Andy Farrell says Jack Crowley can take ‘massive confidence’ from Italy showing Andy Farrell says Jack Crowley can take ‘massive confidence’ from Italy showing
Raphael Varane says players’ opinions ignored over ‘damaging’ new guidelines

Raphael Varane says players’ opinions ignored over ‘damaging’ new guidelines

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more