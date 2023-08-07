Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 10:15

Kylian Mbappe to be barred from training with PSG first team

PSG return to their training base on Monday after a tour of Japan and South Korea.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Kylian Mbappe will be barred from training with Paris St Germain’s main first-team group as his contract dispute with the club continues, the PA news agency understands.

PSG return to their training base on Monday following their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, but Mbappe will be part of the so-called ‘loft’ training group rather than the first team as his stand-off with the club drags on.

PSG sources remain convinced the player, who is out of contract next summer, has already agreed a free transfer deal with Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s management are understood to have refused to engage with an offer from the club to sign a new contract containing a guaranteed sale clause, which would allow him to join another club for a fee next summer.

Kylian Mbappe signs autographs for fans as he leaves Paris St Germain's training complex last month
Kylian Mbappe signs autographs for fans as he leaves Paris St Germain’s training complex last month (Lewis Joly/AP).

From PSG’s perspective, there is no reason why he would turn down the offer, because it gives him the opportunity to leave when he wants and join the club he wants.

PSG had given Al Hilal permission to speak to the player after they tabled a world record bid of £259million last month, but Mbappe reportedly refused to even meet with delegates from the Saudi club who had flown to Paris.

Chelsea and Barcelona are understood to be two of the clubs trying to work out a player-plus-cash deal for Mbappe, who was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and also one of the stars of the last tournament in Qatar.

PSG kick off their 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign at home to Lorient on Saturday.

SoccerParis St-GermainKylian MbappeMbappe
