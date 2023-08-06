Sunday sport: Cork and Waterford gear up for Senior Camogie Final

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

GAA

Waterford will look to make history at Croke Park this evening.

They take on Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.

The Deise have never won the O'Duffy Cup and last featured in the decider way back in 1945.

The Rebels meanwhile last won in 2018, but were beaten in the last two finals.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Clare are taking on Munster rivals Tipperary in the Junior decider, and from 2.45pm, Meath meet Derry in the Intermediate final.

Soccer

Back-to-back champions the United States are out of the Women's World Cup.

They've been beaten 5-4 in dramatic fashion on penalties by Sweden in Melbourne.

They'll now face Japan in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, The Netherlands are through to the last eight after a 2-0 win against South Africa.

Manchester City's Jill Roord was on the scoresheet as the Dutch set up a clash with Spain in the next round.

***

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says another gruelling campaign for his players begins today.

Last season's treble winners take on Arsenal for the chance to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

Kick-off in London is at 4pm.

***

Here at home, there are two games down for decision in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers are just one point clear of second-placed St Pat's ahead of their clash with Cork City at Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off there is at 6pm.

Before that, it's fifth against sixth as Dundalk host Shelbourne from 5pm.

Para-swimming

Ellen Keane has won her 100m Breaststroke SB8 heat at the Para-Swimming World Championships.

The Dubliner clocked a time of 1:22.45 this morning, which sees her qualify for this evening's final in Manchester.

Gymnastics

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has made a winning return to gymnastics after a two-year break to prioritise her mental health.

Biles took victory in the all-around competition at the US Classic.

The American's comeback is timed perfectly ahead of the world championships later this year and the Olympics in Paris next summer.

Racing

The Galway Races conclude today with an eight race card at Ballybrit. The first of which went to post at 1.50pm.