Galway Races live: Guinness Hanidcap the centrepiece on day five at Ballybrit

The Galway Races continues on Friday, with rain expected to feature in the day's evening runnings.

There are eight races on the card, the highlight being the Guinness Handicap, running at 6.35pm.

There are three races before that, getting underway with the Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle.

Here's the latest results from day five at Ballybrit...

5.30pm - James’s Gate Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden

Captain Maverick was first home in the second of the evening's races, before Aafoor anD Quickstepping.

5pm - Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle

Ifiwerearichman took the first race of the day, followed closely by Volantis in second and Path D'Oroux in third.