Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 20:40

Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

United are understood to have agreed to pay an initial £64million for Hojlund.
Manchester United agree deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United have a reached a deal in principle to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, the PA news agency understands.

Having wrapped up the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, a deal has been struck for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

United are understood to have agreed to pay £64million for Hojlund, with a further £8million in add-ons.

Hojlund will be United's third summer signing
Hojlund will be United’s third summer signing. Photo: Nigel French/PA. 

The Denmark international has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Hojlund is seen by the Old Trafford giants as a rough diamond who can be polished by Erik ten Hag, who made no secret of the need for attacking help after Wednesday’s 2-0 friendly loss to Real Madrid.

The Dutchman’s side failed to score from any of their 14 attempts under the NRG Stadium roof, an all too familiar tale given their problems taking opportunities last season.

Asked if the attacking display in Houston emphasised why they are looking to sign a new striker, Ten Hag said: “Absolutely.

 

“There were two things – the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals.

“I think we need more players who are capable to be in the one-on-ones and we had the situations of one-on-ones.

“It was (Marcus) Rashford, it was, I thought, Scott McTominay in one-on-one situations. (Alejandro) Garnacho, a one-on-one situation. From the situations, you have to score.”

More in this section

Nathan Ake extends Manchester City contract to 2027 Nathan Ake extends Manchester City contract to 2027
Wolves workout was perfect for us – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers Wolves workout was perfect for us – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury England midfielder Keira Walsh has not suffered ACL injury
Lewis Hamilton unhappy with stewards after being hit with sprint race penalty

Lewis Hamilton unhappy with stewards after being hit with sprint race penalty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more