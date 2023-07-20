Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of Ireland game at World Cup with injury

Thomson Reuters
Australia captain and forward Sam Kerr was ruled out of two games of the Women's World Cup, including the opener against Ireland on Thursday, after picking up a calf injury in training a day earlier.
The team said she would re-assessed by the medical team after Australia's second group stage match on July 27th against Nigeria.
Kerr's loss is a boost to Ireland but big blow for Tony Gustavsson's 10th-ranked Matildas, who are considered one of the favourites to win their home tournament.
The 29-year-old Chelsea striker is the all-time leading goalscorer for her country with 63 goals.
Kerr took to Instagram to express her disappointment in a post that read: “Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training.
“I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.
“Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”