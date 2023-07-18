Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 07:53

Football rumours: Harry Kane rules out PSG move, open to Bayern Munich switch

Tottenham are hoping to keep the England captain at the club.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Harry Kane does not want to join Paris St Germain which means Tottenham face a battle with Bayern Munich for the striker’s services, the Telegraph has said. Despite only having one year left on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants more than £100 million (€116 million) for the 29-year-old, who Bayern believe is open to a move to the German giants.

Chelsea are hoping Moises Caicedo could help turn around their form from last season but the Evening Standard says it will come at a hefty price. Chelsea are set to make a bid of more than £70million for the 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder, who has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Blues.

West Ham’s bid to fill the void left by Declan Rice is yet to come to fruition after their £45million offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was rejected, according to the Guardian. The club also had a loan deal for Harry Maguire from Manchester United turned down.

The Evening Standard says Brighton are reportedly set to win the race to sign Fiorentina defender Igor, with Fulham also interested in the 25-year-old Brazilian. Fulham had a £7 million offer rejected by the Italian club last week.

Players to watch

Ivan Toney: The Brentford striker will return from a ban from football in January and Tottenham could make a bid for the 27-year-old if they lose Harry Kane, Football Transfers said.

Kylian Mbappe: Sky Sports reported the French superstar will meet with the president of Paris St Germain for the first time since he sent a letter to the club declaring that he will not be extending his deal after next season.

