Tue, 11 Jul, 2023 - 10:36

Football rumours: Manchester United set £50m price tag for Harry Maguire

The England international could leave the club this summer
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell England international Harry Maguire after he only started in 16 games for the club last season. The Red Devils have placed a £50 million price tag on him, the Manchester Evening News reports. Maguire joined the club in 2019 for £80 million.

The Daily Mail says Manchester United will reportedly soon complete their £43 million deal with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana from the Italian club.

Inter Milan MD-1 Training – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana could sign for Manchester United. Photo: Martin Rickett, PA. 

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse could be set for a move to West Ham, who want to sign the England midfielder for around £20m. However, the Saints value the 28-year-old at £40 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are looking to make room for Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes, with the Telegraph reporting they could look to sell Allan Saint-Maximin, who is being pursued by Saudi clubs.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Republic of Ireland v Latvia – International Friendly – Aviva Stadium
Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty could move to the Premier League. Photo: Brian Lawless, PA. 

Matt Doherty: TeamTalk report the Republic of Ireland full-back could return to former club Wolves after leaving Atletico Madrid.

Micky van de Ven: Tottenham are reportedly looking to sign the 22-year-old Dutch defender from Wolfsburg for around £25 million, according to the Mirror.

