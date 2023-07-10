Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku willing to take pay cut for permanent Inter move

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who was on loan at Inter Milan last season, is reportedly willing to take a £1million (€1.17 million) pay cut for a permanent move to the Italian club, the Telegraph reports.

Lukaku featured in the Champions League final for Inter, scoring 10 goals and assisting six times in his 25 matches in Serie A last year.

Bayern Munich have reportedly sent a revised offer of £70million plus add-ons to Tottenham for Harry Kane, the Guardian said.

Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Wilfried Zaha, pictured, for a move to the Saudi Pro League (Steven Paston/PA)

The Daily Mail says Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha, who saw his Crystal Palace contract expire this summer, for around £16million per season.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has completed a medical at Arsenal and the Metro says he has returned home for a farewell party before he completes his move to the club.

Social media round-up

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants talks with ex-Tottenham star Dele Allihttps://t.co/vP59V3IBGF — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 10, 2023

Players to watch

Leicester winger Harvey Barnes could be set for a move to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Barnes: The Leicester winger is reportedly keen on a move to Newcastle following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, according to Football Insider.

Rasmus Hojlund: The 20-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United, who are set to submit a new bid to Atalanta for the Danish striker.