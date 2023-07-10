Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 09:39

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku willing to take pay cut for permanent Inter move

It comes as Bayern Munich submitted a revised offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku willing to take pay cut for permanent Inter move

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who was on loan at Inter Milan last season, is reportedly willing to take a £1million (€1.17 million) pay cut for a permanent move to the Italian club, the Telegraph reports.

Lukaku featured in the Champions League final for Inter, scoring 10 goals and assisting six times in his 25 matches in Serie A last year.

Bayern Munich have reportedly sent a revised offer of £70million plus add-ons to Tottenham for Harry Kane, the Guardian said.

Crystal Palace v Leicester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Steven Gerrard is interested in signing Wilfried Zaha, pictured, for a move to the Saudi Pro League (Steven Paston/PA)

The Daily Mail says Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha, who saw his Crystal Palace contract expire this summer, for around £16million per season.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has completed a medical at Arsenal and the Metro says he has returned home for a farewell party before he completes his move to the club.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leeds United v Leicester City – Premier League – Elland Road
Leicester winger Harvey Barnes could be set for a move to Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Barnes: The Leicester winger is reportedly keen on a move to Newcastle following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship, according to Football Insider.

Rasmus Hojlund: The 20-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United, who are set to submit a new bid to Atalanta for the Danish striker.

More in this section

Lando Norris ‘honoured’ to join Lewis Hamilton in battle for Formula One glory Lando Norris ‘honoured’ to join Lewis Hamilton in battle for Formula One glory
Beckham brightens smile on Messi mural to welcome superstar signing to Miami Beckham brightens smile on Messi mural to welcome superstar signing to Miami
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka booed after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Belarusian Victoria Azarenka booed after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
soccerharry kanetransferswilfried zaharomelu lukakuharvey barnesgossipjurrien timberrasmus hojlund
Cameron Smith back to winning ways ahead of Open defence with LIV Golf victory

Cameron Smith back to winning ways ahead of Open defence with LIV Golf victory

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more