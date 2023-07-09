Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 21:35

Beckham brightens smile on Messi mural to welcome superstar signing to Miami

Beckham appeared on a cherry picker applying the finishing touches to a giant mural of Messi in the Wynwood neighbourhood of the city.
By PA Sport Staff

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has seemingly gone the extra mile to make new signing Lionel Messi feel welcome.

Beckham’s wife Victoria posted a short video clip on social media of what appears to be her husband – the former Manchester United and England midfielder – on a cherry picker applying the finishing touches to a giant mural of Messi in the Wynwood neighbourhood of the city.

Alongside the clip on Instagram the former Spice Girl wrote: “Is there nothing @davidbeckham can’t do??

“Only been in town a few days, he got straight to it!! Yes that is him whitening the teeth as we watch!!! X kisses from Miami!!! X @leomessi”.

Argentinian Maximiliano Bagnasco is the artist behind the mural of his compatriot and World Cup winner, who announced his move to Major League Soccer last month as his contract with Paris St Germain came to an end.

The 36-year-old had been strongly linked with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, a move which would have seen him playing in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

