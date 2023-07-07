Who are favourites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup?

Katie Mellett

The women's World Cup is set to begin on July 20th in host countries, Australia and New Zealand.

The final will take place on August 20th in Sydney, Australia. The tournament will see 32 countries from across the world compete for the chance to win the World Cup.

The USA are the defending champions and are looking to become the first team in the competition's history to win the tournament three times in a row. They have won the title four times out of eight World Cup tournaments.

Both William Hill and Ladbrokes bookmakers have the United States as the favourite country to win with a 5/2 and 11/4 chance of winning.

William Hill bookmakers have given England the odds of coming second, followed by Spain, Germany and France.

Ireland are looking forward to their first ever trip to the international tournament, led by manger Vera Pauw. William Hill has given Ireland 200/1 chance of winning the World Cup final.

Ladbrokes bookmakers have also placed England to come second in the World Cup, followed by Spain, Germany and have given Australia and France the same odds of 10/1 to come sixth.

Both bet makers have put the highest odds on the US and England making it to the World Cup final, seeing as the US have won the World Cup four times already and won the last World Cup in 2019.

The 2019 Women's World Cup was in France and saw the US defeat The Netherlands with a score of 2:0.

In 2015, the US won the World Cup against Japan with a score of 5:2 in Canada. The US won the inaugural tournament in 1991 against Norway and won again in 1999 against China.

The US will be hoping to win this year's World Cup in order to become the first women's national team to win three World Cup titles in a row. Jill Ellis will manage the US team to the World Cup.

England won the Euros in 2022 after defeating Germany with a score line of 2:1 in Wembley Stadium in London. They finished third in the 2015 World Cup and fourth in the 2019 World Cup. The team is managed by Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman.