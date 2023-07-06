Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 08:36

Tottenham fighting to keep Harry Kane as Bayern step up race

Thomas Tuchel reportedly visited the England captain at his home as the fight for his signature continues.
By PA Sport Staff

The race for England captain Harry Kane is hotting up, with Tottenham making the 29-year-old an offer which would improve his £200,000 (€234,000) a week salary, according to the Guardian. But the Daily Mail reports that Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has visited the striker at his home in his quest to sign him.

Jurrien Timber is on the verge of a move to Arsenal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Arsenal are close to taking their summer spending to around £200million, with Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, 22, following Declan Rice in agreeing a deal, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Standard says the Gunners will pay Ajax £38.5 million for Timber.

Leicester midfielder Harvey Barnes, 25, is attracting plenty of interest, with the Guardian suggesting Newcastle lead the way. Aston Villa and Tottenham are also in the race.

AC Milan are continuing their pursuit of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. The Daily Mail reports the Italian club have made an improved £18.9 million offer for the American.

Levi Colwill is said to be on Liverpool’s wanted list (Nick Potts/PA)

Levi Colwill: Liverpool are said to be keen on the 20-year-old defender, although Chelsea want to keep him.

Lewis O’Brien: Wayne Rooney wants to keep the midfielder, who is on loan at DC United from Nottingham Forest, with Sheffield United also interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

