Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 12:39

Waterford FC owner sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

Andy Pilley appeared at Preston Crown Court in England for sentencing on Tuesday.
Waterford FC owner sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud

Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley has been sentenced to 13 years in prison over fraud offences in the UK.

Pilley appeared at Preston Crown Court in England for sentencing on Tuesday.

He was found guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Also chairman of commercial energy supplier BES Utilities, Pilley had been involved in UK High Court litigation with local authority Cheshire West and Chester Council, but lost a civil court fight over investigating allegations of mis-selling.

Andy Pilley stepped down as chairman and director of English League One team Fleetwood in May. Photo: PA

At the sentencing, the 53-year-old, who had been remanded in custody, was jailed for a total of 13 years and was also disqualified from being a director in the UK for 13 years.

A statement from Waterford FC read: "Waterford Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving owner Andy Pilley.

"The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Waterford FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

Pilley had previously been the chairman of English League One club Fleetwood Town for 20 years and overseen their rise from non-league status to the English Football League.

He stepped down as chairman and director of Fleetwood during May after being convicted on four counts of fraud.

Fleetwood Town FC beat Waterford FC 5-1 in a preseason friendly on Tuesday night, hours after the owner of both clubs was sentenced.

More in this section

Carlos Alcaraz looks at home on the grass in first-round win over Jeremy Chardy Carlos Alcaraz looks at home on the grass in first-round win over Jeremy Chardy
Senior men inter-county captains issue support for ladies football and camogie protest Senior men inter-county captains issue support for ladies football and camogie protest
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt play at Wimbledon Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt play at Wimbledon
soccerfootballfraudfleetwoodwaterford fcandy pilley
FA exploring whether Saturday 3pm TV blackout could be lifted for women’s game

FA exploring whether Saturday 3pm TV blackout could be lifted for women’s game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more