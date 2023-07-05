Jodie Burrage takes centre stage as Wimbledon plays catch-up on day three

Jonathan Veal, PA

Wimbledon organisers will try to play catch-up on day three after only eight matches were completed on a rain-soaked Tuesday.

Schedulers have had their work cut out devising an order of play for Wednesday, combining unplayed first-round matches with some second-round contests.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what promises to be an exciting day’s action.

Jodie’s Centre stage



Jodie Burrage’s reward for registering her first win at Wimbledon is opening up Centre Court’s schedule on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was best known for her affiliation with the Percy Pig sweets after offering some to a stricken ball boy at last year’s event but it is her tennis that is attracting attention this year.

She will have it tough in the second round against 11th seed Daria Kasatkina, but she is playing with confidence after an excellent grass-court season and a partisan home crowd could help deliver one of her best career wins.

Clearing the backlog

Rain wiped out all but eight matches on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It will have been a nightmare for tournament officials to plan, but punters will get value for money as the schedule is packed following Tuesday’s effective washout.

There are a host of first-round matches that have yet to even start, while all of Tuesday’s outside court matches need to be finished.

With 18 second-round clashes also due to get under way, some courts are set to host five matches should the weather stay fair.

Iga and Novak hoping for calm

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic are in action on Centre Court (PA)

Amid all the chaos of matches elsewhere, big hitters Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be hoping to go about their business in serene fashion on Centre Court.

Women’s world number one Swiatek, in search of her first title at SW19, follows Burrage against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo, against whom she should have few problems.

Djokovic is seemingly invincible on Centre Court, unbeaten in the arena since the 2013 final against Andy Murray, and Australian Jordan Thompson seems unlikely to be the man who is going to end that record.

Match of the day

The rain robbed fans of a potential classic clash between fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem on Tuesday as the heavens opened midway through the second set.

They will return to finish on Wednesday and it is even more intriguing given Thiem won the opening set on his first outing at SW19 since 2019.

Tsitsipas is hardly rich in pedigree on the grass having never gone past the fourth round.

Murray will be among those looking on with interest as he will face the winner in the second round.

Order of play

