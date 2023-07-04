Spurs in talks to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven

By George Sessions, PA

Tottenham have entered talks with Wolfsburg over the signing of centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Spurs are in the market for new central defenders and Netherlands Under-21 international Van de Ven has been high on their list of potential targets.

Talks have now started between Tottenham and Wolfsburg over a deal that could eventually be worth in the region of £30million but no agreement is currently in place, the PA news agency understands.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is looking for reinforcements. Photo: Adam Davy/PA.

Despite being without a director of football, chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini and chairman Daniel Levy have taken a lead role on transfers, which has seen Spurs be extremely active since Ange Postecoglou was appointed on June 6.

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan was made into a permanent deal while moves for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have been completed.

Attacker Manor Solomon is set to be Tottenham’s fourth addition of the summer with the ex-Fulham loanee undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer, having exercised his right to cancel his terms with Shakhtar Donetsk, as per FIFA rules, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

James Maddison (right) has joined Tottenham’s ranks this summer. Photo: Nick Potts/PA.

If a deal can be agreed with Wolfsburg, Van de Ven would become the club’s fifth signing of the Postecoglou era.

The 22-year-old started his career with Volendam in his homeland before he moved to Wolfsburg two summers ago.

An encouraging 2022-23 season, where Van de Ven featured 36 times for the Bundesliga club, brought him to the attention of several teams across Europe.

Micky van de Ven verlängert seinen Vertrag bei unseren Wölfen vorzeitig bis 2027! Wir freuen uns! 🥰🐺💪

___ Die Unterschrift von van de Ven erfolgte mit SignID – der digitalen Vertragsunterzeichnung des Wölfe-Partners @WebID_Solutions.#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/75C2Cl5uHZ — VfL Wolfsburg (@VfL_Wolfsburg) March 3, 2023

Last month, the Dutch defender told De Telegraaf: “I have always dreamed of the Premier League because the biggest clubs play there and I also see that competition as the best in the world.”

Spurs still hold an interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who only has one year left to run on his deal.