Senior men inter-county captains issue support for ladies football and camogie protest

Michael Bolton

The captains from both the senior inter-county Football and Hurling sides have issued their support for the Ladies footballers and Camogie players in their protest.

It was announced that the senior inter county camogie and football seasons would be played "under protest" as issues over female player welfare continued to be raised.

There has been continued calls for the integration of the GAA, LGFA and the Camogie Association to combat issues with female sport. Last weekend's games saw players wear white t-shirts with the slogan #Unitedforequality ahead of throw-in.

In a statement issued by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) to the GAA, Male intercounty hurling and football captains issued a statement calling on the GAA to assist camogie and ladies football players meet minimum standards of welfare.

"We, the 68 captains of the male senior-inter county teams, want to express our full support for our female colleagues and stand beside them #Unitedforequality.

"As such, we are asking you to work with the Camogie Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and the Gaelic Players Association to discuss the steps necessary towards providing the minimum standards of welfare and care for female players for 2024.

"We do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date. Among the GAA' values is Community identity. Community is at the heart of our association. We know from our own communities that if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps forward to provide it.

"We know our female inter-county colleagues in the Gaelic-Games community are in need of support. They need help to provide basics such as medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities and financial support to offset travel exspense.

"Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by? In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question."