Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 10:29

Football rumours: Jordan Henderson on shopping list for Steven Gerrard’s new job

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also among the targets for the ex-Liverpool captain at Al-Ettifaq.
By PA Sport Staff

Steven Gerrard could target his successor as Liverpool captain after taking over as manager of Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. The Daily Mail reports England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has emerged as a potential target for Gerrard, along with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34.

Southampton v Leicester City – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Tino Livramento could be on his way to Chelsea. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA. 

Chelsea are in talks with Southampton about bringing their former youth player Tino Livramento, 20, back to Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail. The England Under-21 right-back is valued at £38 million with Newcastle also showing interest.

The race to sign Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is hotting up, according to the Guardian. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in the 21-year-old but Paris St Germain are moving into pole position.

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal is almost over. The Sun reports that the Switzerland midfielder, 30, will complete a £21.5 million move to Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Players to watch

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia: Liverpool are favourites to beat Chelsea in the race to sign the Belgium midfielder, 19, from Southampton.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are among those chasing the England winger, 22, from Chelsea.

soccer
Coco Gauff exits Wimbledon at first hurdle after defeat to Sofia Kenin

Coco Gauff exits Wimbledon at first hurdle after defeat to Sofia Kenin

